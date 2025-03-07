Among the 15 conference tournaments starting this week (through Sunday, March 9), four of them feature No. 1 seeds that won at least 16 conference games this season. McNeese State (-500 to win Southland), Drake (+105 to win MVC) and Saint Mary's (+145 to win WCC) all have odds shorter than +150 to win their respective conference tournaments at Caesars Sportsbook. The fourth? Towson, who finished 16-2 in Coastal Athletic Association play, is +380 to win the CAA tournament—longer odds than two other teams.

The 14-team CAA conference tournament is hosted at Carefirst Arena in Washington, D.C. The first round begins with two contests on Friday, March 7, followed by four second-round games on Saturday, March 8 and four more in the quarterfinals on Sunday, March 9.

Here is a look at the entire conference tournament schedule, with the winner serving as the CAA's lone representative in March Madness.

CAA Tournament Schedule



First Round (March 7)

No. 12 Delaware vs. No. 13 Stony Brook

No. 11 Hofstra vs. No. 14 North Carolina A&T

Second Round (March 8)

G1: No. 8 Drexel vs. No. 9 Elon

G2: Winner of Delaware/Stony Brook vs. No. 5 Campbell

G3: No. 7 Northeastern vs. No. 10 Hampton

G4: Winner of Hofstra/NC A&T vs. No. 6 Monmouth

Quarterfinals (March 9)

QF1: Winner of G1 vs. No. 1 Towson

QF2: Winner of G2 vs. No. 4 William & Mary

QF3: Winner of G3 vs. No. 2 UNC Wilmington

QF4: Winner of G4 vs. No. 3 Charleston

Semifinals (March 10)

SF1: QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner

SF2: QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner

Final (March 11)

SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner

Towson tied the CAA single-season record with 16 conference wins, highlighted by a 12-game winning streak. The Tigers are led by 6-foot-9 sophomore guard Tyler Tejada and his 16.8 points per game (fourth-most of any CAA player). Towson went 4-3 in games that Tejada missed this campaign, compared to 18-7 when he was on the floor. The Tigers are looking for their first NCAA tournament appearance since making it in consecutive years in 1990 and 1991—their only two times in March Madness. However, they only have the third-best odds to do so out of the CAA at +380, trailing No. 2 UNC Wilmington at +180 and No. 3 Charleston at +340.

UNC Wilmington is tops in the conference in scoring (79.9 PPG), shooting percentage (47.5%), rebound margin (+7.6) and free-throw attempts per game (21.7). The Seahawks also have plenty of depth, as nine different players average at least 19 minutes per game, with only senior guard Donovan Newby (32.0 minutes per game) above 25.



Meanwhile, Charleston is looking to become the second team ever to win three consecutive CAA tournaments (Navy 1983-85). After doing so twice with Pat Kelsey, the Cougars will have to hit the threepeat with Chris Mack at the helm after Kelsey left to become Louisville's head coach this past offseason. The cupboard was not left bare for Mack, though, including senior big man Ante Brzovic, who is second in the CAA in scoring at 18.5 and third in rebounding at 8.2.

There are seven other teams with odds at +3000 or lower to win the CAA tournament at Caesars Sportsbook—No. 4 William & Mary at +1000, No. 5 Campbell at +1400, No. 8 Drexel at +1600, No. 7 Northeastern at +2000, No. 9 Elon at +2000, No. 10 Hampton at +2500 and No. 11 Hofstra at +3000.

