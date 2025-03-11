Next up in the world of college basketball conference tournaments is Conference USA, which begins on Tuesday, March 11, with a two-game slate. Liberty enters the tournament atop the conference as its No. 1 seed and Jacksonville State is No. 2, and both teams enjoy a first-round bye into the quarterfinals. Middle Tennessee State (No. 3), Kennesaw State (No. 4), New Mexico State (No. 5) and Louisiana Tech (No. 6) also have first-round byes, while No. 8 UTEP faces No. 9 Sam Houston State and No. 7 Western Kentucky takes on No. 10 FIU in the two first-round games on Tuesday. Currently, one Conference USA team -- Liberty -- is projected to make the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's latest bracketology update on CBS Sports.

Conference USA Tournament Schedule

First Round

No. 8 UTEP vs. No. 9 Sam Houston State

No. 7 Western Kentucky vs. No. 10 FIU

Quarterfinals

QF1 - No. 1 Liberty vs. UTEP/Sam Houston State

QF2 - No. 2 Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky/FIU

QF3 - No. 4 Kennesaw State vs. No. 5 New Mexico State

QF4 - No. 3 MTSU vs. No. 6 Louisiana Tech

Semifinals

SF1 - QF1 winner vs. QF3 winner

SF2 - QF2 winner vs. QF4 winner

Final

SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner

Liberty enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and as the heavy favorite at +125, per FanDuel. Middle Tennessee checks in at +550 while No. 2 seed Jacksonville State is third in the betting odds at +700. Louisiana Tech is priced at +750, New Mexico State is +850 and Kennesaw State is +950.

Taelon Peter leads the Flames in scoring this season at 13.7 points per game, and Zach Cleveland is a key player to watch as he leads the team in both rebounds (6.5) and assists per game (5.1) while averaging 10.7 points per contest. MTSU's top players this year are Jestin Porter, who leads the Blue Raiders in scoring at 14.8 points per game, and Essam Mostafa, who is scoring 14.2 per contest and pulling down 9.2 rebounds per game while making just under 60% of his shots. Jacksonville State is led by Jaron Pierre Jr., who leads the Gamecocks and Conference USA in scoring at 21.8 points per game. Pierre is especially important for Jacksonville State as their No. 2 scorer, Jamar Franklin, has not played since Jan. 4. Daniel Batcho leads the way for Louisiana Tech with 16.9 points per game on 68.7% shooting from the field this year, and Sean Newman averages 9.9 points per game and leads the Bulldogs in assists per contest with 7.9. New Mexico State's top scorer this season is Christian Cook at 13.1 points per game. He's one of three Aggies averaging at least 10 points per game along with Peter Filipovity, who leads the team in rebounds, and Zawdie Jackson, who paces NMSU in assists. Kennesaw State's Adrian Wooley (18.5) and Simeon Cottle (17.7) are two of the top scorers in the conference, but they're the lone Owls who average double-digit points per game this year, with Braedan Lue just missing the cut at 9.7 points per game. Wooley also leads KSU in assists (3.5) and steals (1.5) per game.

Kennesaw State leads Conference USA in scoring at 76.4 points per game but have the eighth-best scoring defense of the 10-team conference. Liberty is No. 2 in scoring (76.2 points per game) and No. 1 in scoring defense (62.3), pacing the conference in scoring margin at 13.9, which is the 10th-best average scoring margin in the nation this year. Liberty is the only team in Conference USA to rank in the top five in both scoring offense and defense this year.

SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing Liberty to win the Conference USA Tournament and enter the NCAA Tournament. You can find out which teams Casale and other SportsLine experts are backing for each conference tournament only at SportsLine.