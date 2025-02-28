Just last week, the NHL took over the sports world with the 4 Nations Face-Off, which Canada won by beating the USA 3-2 in overtime. Now the season is geared toward the playoff chase, with about six-and-a-half weeks remaining in the regular season.

The NHL Stadium Series will be hosted by Ohio Stadium for the first time this weekend, home of the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes football team. The Columbus Blue Jackets will also be making their outdoor debut, squaring off against the Detroit Red Wings tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Horseshoe.



Both the Blue Jackets and Red Wings are currently inside the playoff picture, with Columbus in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and Detroit also in fourth in the Atlantic Division. Yet, DraftKings Sportsbook still has each squad at plus money to make the playoffs, with Detroit at +140 (no playoffs is -170) and Columbus at +190 (no playoffs is -230).

The Blue Jackets have been an amazing story this season, as they've had to overcome the tragic death of Columbus star Johnny Gaudreau this past offseason. The Blue Jackets entered this campaign tied for the second-longest Stanley Cup odds at DraftKings Sportsbook at +20000, but enter this contest with a 29-22-8 record. They're riding a three-game winning streak, with their last victory coming against the Red Wings by a 3-1 score.

Each team also has a player ranked in the top 20 in points this season. Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski is one of two players at his position to be in the top 20 for points, along with Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar. Werenski has notched 18 goals and 44 assists in 58 games this season. On the other side, Detroit left winger Lucas Raymond has racked up 63 points thanks to 22 goals and 41 assists.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets odds

Money lines: Red Wings -111, Blue Jackets -109

Red Wings -111, Blue Jackets -109 Total: 6.5

The Red Wings are -111 (bet $111 to win $100) on the money line for tomorrow's rematch according to SportsLine consensus, while the Blue Jackets are priced at -109 (bet $109 to win $100). There was a sizable move on this money line, with Detroit opening up at -150 and Columbus originally positioned at +126. Meanwhile, the total for this contest is residing at 6.5 (over +110/under -130).

The SportsLine Projection Model has two A-graded picks for Blue Jackets-Red Wings, with one on the puck line and the other on the total. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Blue Jackets-Red Wings, on SportsLine.