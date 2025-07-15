Arguably no division in the NFL will have more intrigue this season than the NFC North. The top sportsbooks agree that it will be the most competitive division in the league; the difference in the odds to win the division between the favorite (the Detroit Lions) and the biggest longshot (Chicago Bears) is the smallest of any of the eight divisions in the NFL.

In addition, the offensive coordinator for the Lions' high-scoring offense the last three seasons, Ben Johnson, is now the head coach of the Bears, which will bring an added storyline to the teams' matchups in Weeks 2 and 18. In Chicago he will get to work with former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Despite the loss of Johnson to the Bears, Detroit is favored to win its third straight NFC North title. The Lions' over/under for total wins this season is 10.5. Meanwhile, the Bears' is 8.5.

SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman, who is 83-66-3 (plus $1,217 for $100 players) over the past four NFL seasons, has crunched the numbers for the upcoming season, analyzed the data and found value on the win totals of Detroit, Chicago and two other teams. Here are his four NFL win total best bets:

Chicago Bears Over 8.5 (+120, 2 units)

The major offseason news for the Bears is hiring Johnson as the new head coach, stealing him from a division rival. His offensive acumen and play-calling approach are expected to boost the team's efficiency. Look for significant improvements from second-year QB Caleb Williams.

Chicago has addressed its offensive line issues by acquiring potential starters, including All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, and has a strong group of playmakers like D.J. Moore and D'Andre Swift. The defense has also improved with Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo joining the line, while All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson anchors the secondary. Dennis Allen begins his role as the defensive coordinator in his 29th season. I expect significant improvements from a defense that ranked 27th in yards allowed per game last season.

Chicago went 1-5 in games decided by three or fewer points and 3-7 in games decided by seven or fewer, indicating bad luck in close contests. The Bears' revamped roster, improved quarterback play and coaching upgrades look promising for at least nine wins.

Los Angeles Chargers Over 9.5 Wins (-110, 2 units)

Justin Herbert remains one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks, and the addition of guard Mekhi Becton enhances an offensive line featuring four former first-round picks. New running backs Najee Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton enhance the ground game, which was mediocre last year, averaging 110.7 yards per game and ranking 17th. Teams will find it more difficult to stack the box and force Herbert into tough throws this season, which he has proven capable of handling. Mike Williams returns alongside rookie Tre Harris and second-year standout Ladd McConkey, giving Herbert diverse offensive weapons.

Despite the departures of edge rusher Joey Bosa and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., the defense looks strong with new additions like CB Donte Jackson and several draft picks. With strong motivation following a playoff disappointment, the well-coached and talented Chargers are expected to secure at least 10 wins and compete for a top AFC seed.

Detroit Lions Under 10.5 Wins (-115, 2 units)

The Lions face the most challenging schedule in 2025, with 11 games against playoff teams from last season. Detroit must adjust to new coordinators on both sides of the ball following the departures of Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Additionally, the defense lost five Week 1 starters from the 2024 season. The road schedule is particularly brutal, featuring games at Cincinnati, Kansas City, Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams—all teams with win totals of 9.5 or higher.

I wasn't a fan of the Lions' draft, giving it a C+ grade, after three consecutive years of brilliant picks. The offense should be fine with the former passing game coordinator for the Broncos, John Morton, taking over. Injury regression is a legitimate concern for the offense after staying relatively healthy last season. My model predicts the Lions will have a 9.7-win season in a highly competitive division.

Las Vegas Raiders Under 7.5 Wins (-160, 1 unit)

The Las Vegas Raiders face significant challenges in a loaded AFC West with question marks at receiver and in their secondary. Even with Geno Smith at quarterback and veteran head coach Pete Carroll, the underwhelming supporting cast makes eight wins unlikely. The Raiders face the AFC and NFC West divisions (read: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy, among others) and project as favorites in only five games. The team could head into their bye week with a record of 0-7 after playing four challenging road games at the beginning of the season: against the Patriots, Commanders, Colts and Chiefs.

It is hard to see the Raiders achieving eight wins, much less seven. My model reveals that the Raiders are projected to finish with fewer than 7.5 wins 69.7% of the time, with five to six wins being the most likely outcome.