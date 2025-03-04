The Horizon League had seven different teams finish with winning records in conference play, making for a wide-open conference tournament.

The first round of the 11-team Horizon League conference tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 4 with three matchups. The quarterfinals will also occur this week, with all four contests on Thursday, March 6. All seven of this week's games are on campuses, with the higher seed getting to host. Then, next week's semifinals (Monday, March 10) and final (Tuesday, March 11) take place at the Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis.

No Horizon League team is in consideration for an at-large bid, meaning the winner of this tournament will be the conference's lone representative in March Madness. Here's a look at the Horizon League conference tournament schedule.

Horizon League Conference Tournament Schedule



First Round (March 4)

No. 11 Green Bay at No. 6 Oakland

No. 10 Detroit Mercy at No. 7 Northern Kentucky

No. 9 IU Indianapolis at No. 8 Wright State

Quarterfinals (March 6)

Lowest Remaining Seed at No. 1 Robert Morris

Second-Lowest Remaining Seed at No. 2 Cleveland State

Third-Lowest Remaining Seed at No. 3 Milwaukee

No. 5 Purdue Fort Wayne at No. 4 Youngstown State

Semifinals (March 10)

Highest Remaining Seed vs. Lowest Remaining Seed

Second-Highest Remaining Seed vs. Second-Lowest Remaining Seed

Final (March 11)

Winner of First Semifinal vs. Winner of Second Semifinal

There have been four different winners in the last four years of the Horizon League conference tournament, and that streak would extend to five if this year's No. 1 seed wins it all. No. 1 Robert Morris is a +270 co-favorite to win the Horizon League conference tournament at FanDuel Sportsbook, along with No. 3 Milwaukee. Robert Morris has a balanced attack, with Kam Woods (14.6 PPG), Alvaro Folgueiras (14.3 PPG), Amarion Dickerson (13.4 PPG) and Josh Omojafo (10.9 PPG) all in double figures. They helped propel Colonials to their first-ever Horizon League regular-season title after they joined the conference in 2021 from the NEC.

No. 2-seeded Cleveland State has the third-lowest odds at +360, followed by No. 5 Purdue Fort Wayne at +650. Purdue Fort Wayne has shorter odds than No. 4 Youngstown State (+950) despite the Penguins getting a home game against the Mastodons in the quarterfinals. But Purdue Fort Wayne has two advantages in this tournament—the Mastodons have guard Jalen Jackson who is tied for the conference lead in scoring (19.2 PPG) and they're only two hours away from Corteva Coliseum, the site of the semifinals and final.

No. 6 Oakland (+1500), No. 8 Wright State (+1700) and No. 7 Northern Kentucky (+2400) are the other teams with odds lower than +25000 to win the Horizon League conference tournament. Oakland won it last year as the No. 1 seed and went on to defeat the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 64 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. While the Grizzlies lost Horizon Player of the Year Trey Townsend to the Arizona Wildcats and March legend Jack Gohlke to graduation, they did return starting guard DQ Cole to this year's squad. Cole is third on the team with 10.9 points per game and second in assists at 2.5.

So which team should you back in this wide-open field? SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing Robert Morris (+270), as the team has dominated for two months now. But which teams are the experts backing in all the other conference tournaments? You can get the best bets for each tournament at SportsLine. You can also find the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations for every game.