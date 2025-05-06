Barcelona and Inter Milan meet in the second leg of their 2024-25 Champions League semifinal clash tied on aggregate score at 3-3 after the first leg. It looked like Inter Milan were going to dominate the Spanish giants in Barcelona after taking a 2-0 lead in the first 21 minutes, but the La Liga side was able to pull back two quick goals to get back into the match. The scene now shifts to Italy at the San Siro in Milan, where Inter have lost just twice in Serie A play. Barcelona have only lost twice on the road in La Liga action.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona odds

Total: 2.5 (Over -225, Under +175)

2.5 (Over -225, Under +175) Money line (odds via bet365) : Inter Milan +190, Draw +290, Barcelona +120

: Inter Milan +190, Draw +290, Barcelona +120 To advance (odds via bet365): Inter Milan +105, Barcelona -143

Both teams are involved in heated domestic title races but opted to rest their top players over the weekend ahead of this pivotal Champions League clash. Barcelona have a chance to complete a treble with the Copa del Rey trophy already in the clubhouse, while Inter Milan can get a Serie A-UCL double after flaming out to rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia. These teams went back and forth in the first leg only to end up right where they started before the whistle. If the teams remained tied after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time and then penalties to ultimately determine who makes the final. Barcelona did have to bring some key players off the bench to secure a 2-1 win over Valladolid over the weekend, while Inter were able to rest their top guys in a 1-0 win over Verona.

There could be some fatigue on Barcelona's side, but the Catalan club is also getting reinforcements off the bench. They will be without Jules Kounde, but there's a good chance veteran goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes his return. Robert Lewandowski, who missed the first leg due to a hamstring injury, is set to make his return. The club's leading scorer in La Liga might not start but should be available off the bench. He's priced at +105 to score a goal on bet365, while teammate Ferran Torres is +120. Torres scored in the first leg. Inter Milan won't have defender Benjamin Pavard, while star striker Lautaro Martinez is attempting to power through a thigh injury. Martinez is priced at +137 as an anytime goalscorer, but he's likely to be a game-time call and could come off the bench. Marcus Thuram, who tallied a goal in the first minute of the first leg, is +162 to find the back of the net.

It'll be interesting to see if Inter Milan's back line, which allowed just five goals in the first 12 Champions League matches, can recover from a first leg where it conceded three goals. Barcelona found their footing after falling into a quick 2-0 hole thanks to some individual brilliance from Lamine Yamal but they won't have the benefit of a home crowd pushing them to make a comeback. Perhaps Lewandowski coming off the bench will provide a late spark if both teams play more conservatively to start the contest. A spot in the final and a chance at a historic season are on the line for both clubs.