Premier League leaders Liverpool will take on Newcastle in midweek action on Wednesday, with the Reds sitting 11 points clear of second-place Arsenal in the EPL table. Newcastle are in position to grab a top-4 spot and a Champions League berth for next season. The Magpies currently sit sixth in the table, just two points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth spot. This is the second EPL meeting between Liverpool and Newcastle this season, with the two sides playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first encounter. Liverpool and Newcastle are also set to clash on March 16 in the EFL Cup final. Liverpool have three wins and two draws in their last five Premier League matches, while Newcastle have lost three of their last five. Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 3:15 p.m. ET.

Total: 3.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

3.5 (Over +100, Under -130) Money line (odds via DraftKings): Newcastle +550, Draw +400, Liverpool -225

Expert picks: Jon Eimer has locked in two confident best bets

Liverpool have just one league loss under first-year manager Arne Slot and are in position to complete a treble despite a shocking loss in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Superstar Mohamed Salah, who scored two goals in the first meeting against Newcastle, leads the Premier League in goals and assists with a contract extension looming. Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, part of the 2019-20 title team which allowed just 33 league goals, anchor a stalwart defense. Liverpool has just one home loss in 12 matches this season, and has allowed only 10 goals at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo are expected to be available for this match, but Conor Bradley is likely to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

Newcastle are in a tight race for a top-4 spot, with only four points separating Nottingham Forest in third and Brighton in ninth. The good news is Newcastle have seven matches left against teams in the bottom half of the table, including two in the relegation zone. The Magpies haven't been able to recapture their offensive magic from a season ago when they scored 85 goals in league play, but they are defending much better. Despite allowing 14 goals in the last five matches, Newcastle have only conceded 36 goals this season.

Salah is priced at -175 to score a goal, followed by Newcastle's Alexander Isak at +145. Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota (+150) and Gakpo (+160) are next in the goalscorer odds table. Salah is -230 to score or assist and +270 to score two or more goals, something he did in the first matchup against Newcastle.

Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Newcastle picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine betting expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Here are Eimer's Premier League picks and predictions for Newcastle vs. Liverpool on Wednesday:

Here are Eimer's Premier League picks and predictions for Newcastle vs. Liverpool on Wednesday:

Alexander Isak anytime goalscorer (+145)

The Swedish striker has scored 19 goals this season, tying him with Manchester City's Erling Haaland for second-most in the Premier League. He is coming off a two-goal performance for the Magpies, which helped them secure a 4-3 victory against Nottingham Forest. Isak also found the back of the net when these teams last faced each other, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Mohamed Salah assist (+250)

Salah leads the EPL with 25 goals in 27 domestic matches and has added 16 assists along the way. He has also tallied both a goal and an assist in 11 matches this season. He has assists in three of his last four EPL appearances and contributed two assists in wins against West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United this season. Salah registered an assist along with two goals in the reverse fixture against Newcastle.

