Two first-place teams in their respective domestic leagues will clash in the first leg of the Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Wednesday when EPL leaders Liverpool travel to face Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool was the best team in the Champions League group stage and automatically advanced to the Round of 16, while PSG had to overcome Stuttgart on Matchday 8 to make the playoff. PSG then met up with fellow Ligue 1 side Brest in the two-leg playoff, winning 10-0 on aggregate and subsequently drawing Liverpool in the Round of 16.

Liverpool at Paris Saint-Germain odds

Total: 3.5 (Over +125, Under -155)

3.5 (Over +125, Under -155) Money line (odds via DraftKings): Liverpool +175, Draw +270, Paris Saint-Germain +140

The SportsLine Projection Model leans to the Under in the first leg of this Round of 16 matchup and says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, on SportsLine. Expert Martin Green has locked in three plays for Wednesday's matchup.

Liverpool are flying through all competitions this season, losing just twice across the Premier League and Champions League. Mohamed Salah leads the Premier League in goals and assists as he looks to secure a massive contract extension. Salah is +100 on DraftKings to score in Wednesday's match, and +300 to provide an assist. On the other side of the pitch, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson continue to anchor one of the best back lines in the world. Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister are a yellow card away from being suspended for the return leg at Anfield. First-year manager Arne Slot has this team in position to complete a treble, and he will have forward Cody Gakpo available for Wednesday's match. However, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez will not be available for Liverpool.

You have to go all the way back to Nov. 26 to find Paris Saint-Germain's last loss across all competitions, a 1-0 setback to Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage. The French giants have won their last 10 matches, outscoring opponents 40-7 in that span. Ousmane Dembele has been on a tear, scoring 13 goals in PSG's last nine league games. He had a hat trick in the win over Stuttgart on Matchday 8 and added two more goals in the first leg of the playoff against Brest. Dembele is +145 to score, followed by Bradley Barcola (+175) and Goncalo Ramos (+175). Barcola scored in PSG's last match against Lille, and has three goals in the team's last four Champions League matches. Ramos had a goal and assist in the second leg of the playoff against Brest.