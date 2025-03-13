Conference tournament season is in full swing, and next up on the docket is some MACtion as the MAC Tournament begins on Thursday, March 13. Akron is the MAC's No. 1 seed after going 25-6 and 17-1 in conference action this season. Miami (OH) is No. 2 and went 14-4 in MAC play, while Kent State holds the No. 3 seed after an 11-7 season in conference play. No. 4 Toledo, No. 5 Ohio, No. 6 Western Michigan, No. 7 Eastern Michigan and No. 8 Bowling Green make up the rest of the eight-team field. Akron is the lone MAC team projected to make the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's latest bracketology update on CBS Sports.

MAC Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals

QF1 - No. 1 Akron vs. No. 8 Bowling Green

QF2 - No. 4 Toledo vs. No. 5 Ohio

QF3 - No. 2 Miami (OH) vs. No. 7 Eastern Michigan

QF4 - No. 3 Kent State vs. No. 6 Western Michigan

Semifinals

SF1 - QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner

SF2 - QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner

Final

SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner

The top three teams are the heavy betting favorites to win the MAC Tournament, according to FanDuel, with Akron holding the shortest odds at +145, Kent State at +200 and Miami at +470. No. 5 Ohio has the next-shortest odds at +650.

Akron is led by the Johnson duo of Nate and Tavari, who are scoring 13.5 and 12.8 points per game, respectively. James Okonkwo leads the Zips with 7.5 rebounds per game in just 18.5 minutes per game. Peter Suder is Miami's top scorer this season at 13.3 points per game on 50% shooting, and he also leads the team in assists per game. Kam Craft isn't far behind in the scoring department at 13.2 points per contest. Kent State has one of the better scoring duos in the MAC in VonCameron Davis and Jalen Sullinger, who are averaging 15.2 and 15.1 points per game, respectively. Ohio has five players averaging double-digit points per game this season, and AJ Clayton leads the Bobcats with 14.2 points per game. Jackson Paveletzke averages 13.4 points per game on 51.2% shooting this season.

Akron has one of the best scoring attacks in the nation and leads the MAC with 84 points per game, which is 10th in the nation. Miami is second in the MAC with 81.1 points per game, which is 33rd in America, and Ohio is third in the MAC with 79.6 points per game. Defensively, Kent State allows just 68.3 points per game. Akron's point differential of 9.7 per game ranks 35th in the nation.

SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is picking No. 3 Kent State to win the MAC Tournament and head to the NCAA Tournament. You can find out which teams Casale and other SportsLine experts are backing for each conference tournament only at SportsLine.