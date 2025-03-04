The No. 1 Auburn Tigers bring a six-game winning streak to College Station, Texas when they meet the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies in a high-stakes SEC showdown. The Tigers have only one defeat in conference play, a 90-81 loss to then-No.6 Florida on Feb. 8. Auburn has already clinched the SEC regular season title but is still in the mix for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M climbed into the top 10, going as high as No. 7 during a five-game winning streak. However, the Aggies have lost four in a row since then and are suddenly in danger of crashing out of the Top 25 altogether. This is the lone meeting between Auburn and Texas A&M this season. The Tigers won the only matchup between these teams in 2023-24, while Texas A&M got two wins over Auburn in 2022-23.

Auburn at Texas A&M odds

Spread: Auburn -4.5

Auburn -4.5 Total: 150.5

150.5 Money line: Auburn -216, Texas A&M +178

The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites, slightly down from where the line opened at Auburn -5.5. The total has moved up from 148.5 to 150.5. Auburn is -216 (wager $216 to win $100) on the money line while Texas A&M is a +178 (wager $100 to win $178) underdog.

The SportsLine Projection Model model leans to Under in this matchup, and says one side of the spread hits 70% of the time. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Auburn-Texas A&M, on SportsLine. Expert Jason La Canfora has locked in a pick on the spread.

After being shocked by Yale in the Round of 64 last March, the Tigers appear to be on a mission. Johni Broome, a contender for National Player of the Year, is averaging a career-high 18.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He's one of six players averaging double figures on the best offensive team in the country, per KenPom. Chad Baker-Mazara is also finding his rhythm, averaging 17.0 points per game over the last five games. The Tigers aren't bad defensively either, ranking 10th on that side of the floor according to KenPom. They are one of four teams in the nation to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency per KenPom. The Tigers have a No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracketology on CBS Sports but there's still work to be done to cement the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament with Duke and Houston right behind the Tigers.

The Aggies nearly mounted a stunning comeback against Vanderbilt, but ultimately came up short in the 86-84 loss. Texas A&M then shot 39% from the floor in a 89-70 setback at No. 3 Florida, bringing the losing streak to four games. Despite being a top-10 team in defensive efficiency per KenPom, the Aggies have allowed their last four opponents to shoot a combined 42.2% from 3-point range. Wade Taylor IV's offensive struggles have compounded Texas A&M's problems. The senior guard is shooting just 28% from the floor and 20% from behind the arc. He will need to be more efficient if the Aggies hope to pull off the home upset Tuesday.