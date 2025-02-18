Two Big Ten heavyweights clash Tuesday night when the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers head to East Lansing to take on the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans. Both the Boilermakers and Spartans are in the mix for the regular season conference title, so Tuesday's result will have massive implications. Purdue is 1.5 games back of the Big Ten lead, while Michigan State is only one game back. This is the first meeting between the two schools this season, and it comes at a time when both are struggling.

The Boilermakers were on a roll, winning 11 of 12 after a brutal loss to then-No. 2 Auburn but have lost their last two games. Purdue narrowly fell against conference leaders Michigan before losing at home by 10 to Wisconsin. Tuesday's game is Purdue's last outing against a currently-ranked opponent. The Spartans had won 13 straight games after a loss to Memphis early in the season and looked primed for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, Michigan State has lost three of its last five games and has a tough stretch to close out the season. As of this writing, the Spartans are set to face five ranked opponents in their last six games, including two matchups with in-state rivals Michigan.

Purdue at Michigan State odds

Spread: Michigan State -3.5

Michigan State -3.5 Total: 148.5

148.5 Money line: Purdue +140, Michigan State -166

The Spartans are 3.5-point home favorites and are -166 (risk $166 to win $100) on the money line. The Boilermakers are +140 (risk $100 to win $140) money line underdogs and the total is at 148.5.

With Zach Edey now in the NBA, Trey Kaufman-Renn has stepped up for Purdue. The forward is averaging 19.4 points per game, but has increased his output to 24.8 points per game over the last five contests. Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and C.J. Cox remain potent from the perimeter, but the Spartans rank eighth in 3-point percentage allowed. If Michigan State continues to guard at that level, Purdue could struggle offensively.

On the flip side, Michigan State needs Jaden Akins to get going again. The senior guard is shooting 38.7% from the floor over his last five games. He is more efficient in home games this season, and Michigan State's 64th-ranked scoring offense needs his production. This is a huge spot for him to potentially bounce back and give the Spartans a key victory.