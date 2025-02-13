The No. 25 Maryland Terrapins and Nebraska Cornhuskers face off Thursday in Lincoln, Neb. with both teams playing excellent basketball ahead of tournament season. The Terps won the first meeting between these teams in College Park 69-66, and have won seven of their last nine games. The Cornhuskers appeared to be out of the NCAA Tournament picture after blowout loss to Wisconsin capped a six-game losing streak, but Nebraska has rallied with four straight wins. Two of those wins are over ranked opponents, and Nebraska could add another ranked victory Thursday at home.

Maryland at Nebraska odds

Spread: Nebraska -1.5

Nebraska -1.5 Total: 147.5

147.5 Money line: Maryland +103, Nebraska -123

The Cornhuskers are 1.5-point home favorites and are -123 (risk $123 to win $100) on the money line. The Terrapins are +103 (risk $100 to win $103) money line underdogs and the total is at 147.5.

Maryland is one of the surprises in college basketball this season, with freshman Derik Queen and Belmont transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie leading the way. Queen is coming off a 29-point, 15-rebound effort against Rutgers, while Gillespie dropped 22 on Nebraska in the first meeting between these teams this season. The Terrapins have a mixed resume, registering quality wins over UCLA, Illinois and Wisconsin while also suffering defeats against Washington and Northwestern. Maryland has some opportunities late in the season to bolster its resume, and a win over Nebraska would put it just 2.5 games back of the top spot in the Big Ten.

The Cornhuskers are on the bubble, per CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm, after winning four straight, including victories over then-No. 18 Illinois and then-No. 16 Oregon. Nebraska has eight combined Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins, which is the same as Maryland. This is one of two remaining games on Nebraska's schedule against a ranked opponent, which means it's a crucial opportunity for the Cornhuskers. Senior Brice Williams has improved his scoring numbers from a year ago but struggled in the first matchup, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He missed all three of his 3-point shots. Williams is averaging 25.5 points per game during Nebraska's four-game winning streak. He'll have to turn in a similar effort Thursday evening if the Cornhuskers want to add another quality win to their resume.