The two best teams in the Big 12 go head-to-head on Monday when the No. 5-ranked Houston Cougars head to Lubbock to take on the No. 9-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9 p.m. ET. These two squads have faced off once already this year, with Texas Tech escaping Houston with an 82-81 win for the Cougars' lone conference loss of the season. Houston has won six straight since that defeat and sit atop the Big 12 with a 15-1 conference record. The Cougars are also are 23-4 overall this season, including 8-0 on the road. Texas Tech is second in the Big 12 with a 21-6 overall record and 12-4 conference record. The Red Raiders are 14-2 at home and winners of eight of their last 10 games.

Will the Houston get revenge for its lone conference loss of the season, or will Texas Tech defend its home court and take down the Cougars for the second time?

Houston at Texas Tech odds

Spread: Houston -1.5

Houston -1.5 Total: 131.5

131.5 Money line: Houston -121, Texas Tech +101

Houston opened as 1.5-point road favorites, and that hasn't changed as the calendar flips to Monday. The total has gone down a point from 132.5 to 131.1, and the Cougars are favored on the money line at -121 (bet $121 to win $100) while the Red Raiders are +101 (bet $100 to win $101).

The SportsLine Projection Model model leans to the Over in this matchup and projects one side of the spread to hit 50% of the time. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Houston-Texas Tech, on SportsLine. Experts Chip Patterson and Micah Roberts have shared their picks for this clash of top-10 teams.

Houston has the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the nation at 57.7 points per game and have allowed 80 or more points just three times this year. One of those times, however, was in a loss to Texas Tech on Feb. 1. The Cougars have allowed just 61.5 points per game over their last six games since that loss, including 59 to No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday. Offensively, Houston averages 75.1 points per game, which ranks 143rd in the nation. L.J. Cryer leads the Cougars with 15.0 points per game, and Emanuel Sharp, J'Wan Roberts and Milos Uzan also average at least 10.7 points per contest. The Cougars' offensive numbers may not stand out, especially when compared to their defensive wizardry, but they're potent from deep, ranking third in the nation in 3-point percentage with 40.04%. Houston is one of just four teams making over 40% of its 3-point attempts.

While the Cougars have arguably the best defense in America, Texas Tech has one of the better offenses, ranking 29th nationally and second in the Big 12 in points per game with 81.4. Red Raiders star JT Toppin is one of the best players in the conference, and he leads his team with 17.3 points per game, which is third in the Big 12. A big reason for Texas Tech's scoring prowess is its efficiency. The Red Raiders are 33rd nationally in shooting percentage at 48.16%. That will be a key to watch as Houston, as you might imagine, ranks very highly in opponent field goal percentage at 38.3%, which is No. 5 in the nation. And like Houston, Texas Tech is also very good from deep, making 38.35% of its 3-point shots, good for 15th in the country.