Longtime rivals collide Tuesday, Feb. 11 as the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers visit the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats in a battle of ranked SEC squads. These teams met two weeks ago in Knoxville, with then-No.12 Kentucky upsetting then-No. 8 Tennessee 78-73. The Volunteers have won three straight since that setback, including victories over ranked opponents Florida and Missouri, while the Wildcats dropped two in a row before steamrolling South Carolina in their last game. Kentucky has won the last two meetings and four of the last five in this rivalry.

Tennessee at Kentucky odds

Spread: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee -2.5 Total: 148.5

148.5 Money line: Tennessee -147, Kentucky +123

Tennessee opened as a consensus 1.5-point favorite but is a 2.5-point favorite heading into Tuesday's matchup. The total has climbed from 146.5 to 148.5. The Volunteers are -147 on the money line (wager $147 to win $100) while the Wildcats are +123 (wager $100 to win $123) home underdogs.

The SportsLine Projection Model model leans to the Over in this matchup and projects one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Tennessee-Kentucky, on SportsLine. Experts Micah Robertson and Chip Patterson have locked in plays on the money line.

The Volunteers won 14 straight games to begin the season before suffering a 30-point blowout at the hands of Florida early in conference play. Tennessee steadied itself since then, with a one-point loss to Vanderbilt being the lone true blemish on its resume. A win over Kentucky Tuesday on the road would keep the Volunteers in the hunt at the top of the SEC and help their pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Kentucky has been inconsistent under first-year head coach Mark Pope. Wins over Duke, Gonzaga and Florida have been offset by losses to Ohio State, Georgia and former head coach John Calipari's Arkansas. The Wildcats are talented but appear to have hit a bit of a rut, losing four of their last six games. Even though Kentucky has some great wins on its resume, sweeping the season series against Tennessee would be a huge boost when Selection Sunday comes around.

This is a matchup of contrasting styles. Kentucky is the second-most efficient offensive team in the country according to KenPom, while Tennessee has the best defense in the land. One of the keys in Tuesday's rematch will be how Kentucky defends Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier, Tennessee's best scorers. The duo combined to go 10-32 from the floor in the first meeting, part of Tennessee's lackluster 34.7% clip from the floor. The Volunteers weren't much better from behind the arc, connecting on just 24.4% of their shots. Zeigler and Lanier went 4-21 from deep. Despite Kentucky shooting 50% from the floor and hitting 12 three-point shots, the Wildcats allowed 18 offensive rebounds and lost the turnover battle 13-5. They also missed eight free throws. If the Volunteers can get better showings from Zeigler and Lanier, they should be able to make up the five-point margin from the last meeting.