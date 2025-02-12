Which power conference team has the longest current winning streak in the nation? That would be St. John's, as the Red Storm have won 10 straight contests since suffering a 1-point loss to Creighton on Dec. 31, 2024. As a result, St. John's earned a No. 9 ranking in this week's AP Poll, its highest since 2000.

St. John's third victory during its streak came at home against Villanova, pulling away late for an 80-68 win at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 11. Now the 14-10 Wildcats have another chance to give the 21-3 Johnnies their first loss since New Year's Eve and to significantly bolster their tournament resume. The two Big East rivals square off at Finneran Pavilion at 6 p.m. ET tonight.

St. John's at Villanova odds

Spread: St. John's -2.5

St. John's -2.5 Total: 139.5

139.5 Money line: St. John's -148, Villanova +124

St. John's opened as a consensus 2.5-point road favorite and still remains at -2.5 as of Wednesday morning. The total has risen from 138.5 to 139.5. The Red Storm are -148 on the money line (wager $148 to win $100) while the Wildcats are +124 (wager $100 to win $124) home underdogs.

The key to St. John's rise in Rick Pitino's second year at the helm has been a smothering defense. The Johnnies are second in defensive efficiency on KenPom, just behind No. 5 Tennessee. In fact, St. John's is the only team in the country to rank in the top 10 in both steals (9.4, ninth) and blocks (5.6, fifth) per game. Senior guard Kadary Richmond leads the way with 2.0 steals per game and is also second on the team in blocks with an average of 1.0. The Seton Hall transfer is also one of three double-digit scorers on the team at 12.1 points per game, joining fellow guard RJ Luis Jr. (17.6) and forward Zuby Ejiofor (14.2).

Villanova, however, not only has the top bucket-getter in this contest in Eric Dixon, but he's also the leading scorer in the entire country at 23.8 points per game. The fifth-year star is coming off of a 24-point performance in an 80-68 victory over Xavier this past Sunday, dropping 22 of them in the second half. The 6-foot-8 lefty can dominate the paint, and he's a lethal 44.1% shooter from beyond the arc as well. As a team, Villanova has hit 39.9% of its 3-point attempts, good for fourth in the country. An even bigger advantage for the Wildcats on Wednesday, though, could come at the free-throw line. Villanova shoots a remarkable 80.9% from the line (fifth in the nation), compared to St. John's sitting in 281st in the country at 68.9%. Given the 2.5-point spread for this clash, every point matters, especially the freebies.