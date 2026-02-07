California does not have legalized sports betting, making it one of the few large states without regulated sports betting. Two major initiatives (Prop 26 and 27) failed to pass in 2022, leaving the state without legal online betting. However, Californians will still be able to pick the Big Game on Sunday. For those looking for alternative wagering options for Seattle vs. New England, players can turn to DFS (daily fantasy sports) apps, which are legal in the Golden State.

Kalshi is a new way to get into the action. It is legal in California, as well as throughout the country, and is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). To check out which sportsbooks and DFS sites are available in various states, check out our guide to where all 50 states stand on online sports betting sites before the Big Game.

Numerous markets have already been posted by the Kalshi prediction market app for the Big Game between the Seahawks and Patriots. Unlike many of the other sportsbooks and DFS apps, Kalshi allows the ability to trade on pop culture and events besides the Big Game itself.

Contracts such as who will win the Big Game are offered in sports markets. At the time of publication, the Seahawks are $0.68 per share, while the Patriots are at $0.33. Each winning share is paid out $1. For pro football, trades can be combined, giving users a chance to make a riskier, but potentially more profitable trade.

Underdog's most popular gameplay is its pick'em format. That's when a statistical projection is presented and users must simply choose whether a player will go 'Higher' or 'Lower' for that particular stat. For example, Drake Maye's passing touchdowns number is 1.5 touchdowns. If you think he will throw fewer than that, you'd pick lower. If you think he will throw for two or more, you'd select higher. Each entry must have at least two selections from two different players. There is a maximum of eight picks, which not only brings more risk, but more reward. Each pick must be correct, however, for the entry to be a winner.

Users can also build an entry through Underdog Champions, which enters them into a tournament against other site users. There is also a number of Underdog draft options, which include Battle Royale and Best Ball.

Like Underdog, Sleeper Picks uses a gameplay format, which is its most popular. Users predict if a player will go 'Under' or 'Lower' on a particular stat. Users must choose at least two players, but no more than eight, and at least two teams have to be involved. The more predictions a user adds, the more associated multipliers increase as well, leading to a greater payout.

Sleeper PicksVS is another option to utilize the Sleeper app. The difference is that entries are placed in a pool as users compete against other Sleeper user picks. If a user gets the highest score in their pool, they win 100x their entry fee. If some predictions are correct, but a user did not win the overall pool, they will be paid the contest's entry fee multiplied by the VS score. There are also Sleeper daily drafts. They are a weekly way to draft an eight-player roster competing against others using a snake draft. There is a minimum $1 entry fee.

A similar concept of picking higher or lower between two- and eight-player stats for the Big Game can be used in Boom's Classic Pick'Em. Users can build an entry based on how much risk they want to take. The more picks they make, the more risk there is, but the amount of the payout also increases. The maximum multiplier is 500x.

Boom's unique quality is its Pick & Spin entry. It involves picking higher or lower on two different lines and spinning a wheel on the Boom Fantasy app. The spin determines the user's multiplier, which ranges between 2x and 500x.

Big Game betting preview

Teams Playing New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Location Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Time and Day Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET MVP Favorites Sam Darnold (+115), Drake Maye (+240), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550) Where to Watch NBC (Broadcast), Peacock (Streaming), NFL+ (Streaming), Telemundo (Spanish) Halftime Show Bad Bunny

Responsible gambling in California

Responsible gambling is important to make users aware of the harms that come with betting of any form. The gambling industry -- from sportsbooks to regulators -- offer several initiatives to safeguard against users from developing gambling problems such as addiction.

Here are several resources for problem gambling available nationally and within California:

Underdog offers the ability to self-exclude and cool-off from their platform. They also list the above national helpline number on their website and within their app.

Sleeper has partnered with Birches Health, a leading national online treatment provider, to proactively offer resources and support. Some of these resources include care from licensed counselors, as well as providers who can customize specific treatment plans for users.

DraftKings Pick6 allows users to set budgets and limits, in addition to establishing cool-off periods. Users can also self-exclude through the platform, and DraftKings offers a state-by-state list of local resources that can assist a user and help with responsible gaming.

Responsible risk management for Kalshi

Kalshi has a top priority to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.