Betting on the Big Game in Florida is legal, but only at one sportsbook. Florida sports betting is legal with Hard Rock Bet, thanks to a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The agreement gives residents and visitors access to sports betting via the Hard Rock Bet app and their six brick-and-mortar locations around the state.

With Florida online betting limited to Hard Rock Bet, it has led to the rise of Daily Fantasy Sports sites in Florida. DFS currently operates in the state without a dedicated statutory or licensing framework. The lack of restrictions has led to a rise in the popularity of DFS sites in Florida, and many of them feature welcome offers that can include a deposit match or bonus funds.

A newer way to get in on the action is via prediction markets such as Kalshi, which is legal in Florida and the other 49 states, and regulated at the federal level by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). For more updates on which sportsbooks and DFS sites are available in various states, check out our guide to where all 50 states stand on online sports betting sites before the Big Game.

Best prediction market for the Big Game

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after your first $100 in trades. Claim your $10 welcome bonus at Kalshi here:

The Kalshi prediction market app has hundreds of markets already posted for Patriots vs. Seahawks in the Big Game. One unique feature of Kalshi compared to many sportsbook and DFS apps is that Kalshi also offers the ability to trade on pop culture and events outside of the game itself.

In sports markets, event contracts are offered such as who will win the Big Game. Seattle, as of publication of this article, is listed at $0.68 per share, while New England is $0.33 per share. Each share is paid out at $1 to the winning outcome. Trades can be strung together into combos in pro football, gives users the opportunity to make a riskier, albeit potentially more profitable, trade.

Best DFS apps for the Big Game

Underdog

Click here to get started using the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which offers new users $75 in bonus entries when they enter a $5 (or higher) contest:

In Underdog Pick Em, which will be the most common way this site is used for the Big Game, a user can view hundreds of stat projections for the Big Game, with the concept being to predict higher or lower. For example, Sam Darnold's passing yardage number is 230.5 yards. If you think he'll throw for fewer yards than that, you'd pick lower. If you're predicting more yardage, you'd select higher. Every entry is required to have a pick from at least two different players. A maximum of eight picks can be put in one entry, with more picks adding both risk and potential payout such every pick must hit for the entry to be graded as a win.

Underdog Champions is a way to build an entry that is then entered into a tournament against other site users. Underdog also offers a variety of draft options including Battle Royale and Best Ball.

Sleeper

Click here and use the Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive a 100% deposit match up to $100 in site credits from Sleeper:

Similar to Underdog, the way that many will use Sleeper for the Big Game is for its classic Sleeper Picks mode. Between two and eight picks are added to an entry with users predicting higher or lower on common stat lines for players on the Seahawks and Patriots. An entry can have between two and eight players and they are all-or-nothing contests since any missed pick will result in the entry losing.

Other ways to utilize Sleeper include Sleeper PicksVS, with the difference being that entries are placed in a pool, where they compete against other Sleeper user picks. The highest score in the pool wins 100x their entry fee. If you make some correct predictions but do not win the overall pool, you will be paid the contest's entry fee multiplied by the VS score. Sleeper daily drafts, meanwhile, are a weekly way to draft an eight-player roster via a snake draft that will compete against others, with a minimum $1 entry free.

Boom Fantasy

New users can click here and get a risk-free entry up to $100 in Boom Fantasy bonus funds if your pick loses with the latest Boom Fantasy promo code:

Boom's Classic Pick'Em format brings the same concept of picking higher or lower on between two and eight player stats from the Big Game and build an entry that pays out based on how risky those picks are and how many are on the entry. The maximum multiplier is 500x.

One unique mode, however, for Boom is its Pick & Spin entry. This is a simplified way to play that involves just picking higher or lower on two different lines and spinning a wheel on the Boom Fantasy app that then determines their multiplier. It ranges between 2x and 500x.

How to bet on the Big Game using DFS apps

We'll use Underdog as an example of exactly how to get started if you want to use a DFS app to get in on the action for the Big Game in Florida. After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Big Game Betting Preview

Teams Playing New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Location Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Time and Day Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET MVP Favorites Sam Darnold (+115), Drake Maye (+240), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550) Where to Watch NBC (Broadcast), Peacock (Streaming), NFL+ (Streaming), Telemundo (Spanish) Halftime Show Bad Bunny

Responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all contest sites. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for these sites in most states, but it is 19 or older in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 or older in Massachusetts.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.

Responsible risk management for Kalshi

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.