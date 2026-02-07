Texas is one of the few states without some form of legalized sports betting. However, that doesn't mean betting on The Big Game in Texas is totally out of the question for Seattle vs. New England. There are alternative wagering options such as DFS (daily fantasy sports) apps -- which are legal in the Lone Star State. Most DFS apps utilize some form of pick'em contests in which users simply predict if a player will have 'More' or 'Less' a pre-set statistical bar.

Additionally, prediction markets, which allow users to trade on outcomes of future events -- such as The Big Game -- are another option for Texans. Prediction market prices indicate probability of an event happening. Thus, even without Texas sports betting being legal, there is still the possibility to pick the Big Game in Texas.

For a state-by-state listing of which jurisdictions have legal sports betting for The Big Game, click here.

Best prediction market for the Big Game

Kalshi is the most prominent prediction market, and is yet another opportunity for Betting on The Big Game in Texas. Kalshi is federally regulated in Texas by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which is a governmental agency. You can predict events common to standard betting markets such as the total for Seahawks vs. Patriots or if Seattle will win by 4.5 points in The Big Game. Kalshi also offers proposition markets as a user can trade on if Drake Maye will have 2+ passing touchdowns, and you can string together multiple predictions -- similar to a parlay -- in what Kalshi classifies as a combo.

Unlike sportsbooks, Kalshi also offers several non-sports markets in which you can trade on. Some of these include politics, climate, culture, and Kalshi also has entertainment events to wager on. One could make predictions on the halftime show at The Big Game, such as what will be Bad Bunny's first song, if Cardi B will perform, and how long the halftime show set will last.

Best DFS apps for The Big Game

Even though sports betting isn't legal in Texas, DFS is considered a game of skill, thus allowing Texans to get into the action with some of the most popular DFS apps such as DraftKings, FanDuel, Underdog, Sleeper and ParlayPlay.

Underdog

The most popular Underdog gameplay is its pick'em format. Users are presented are statistical projection, such as rushing yards or receptions, and they simply must predict if the player will go 'Higher' or 'Lower' in regard to that stat. There are multipliers with each possible selection, as well as higher payout multipliers if a user strings together multiple predictions within a single wager.

Amongst the features of Underdog are fast payouts, which are normally shortly after a contest is resolved, and the ability to track live wagers. Underdog also has a lengthy catalog of sports outside of the NFL, and navigability within the app is seamless. Additionally, Underdog offers weekly best ball contests during the regular season, with entry fees ranging from $5 to $250.

Sleeper

Sleeper Picks is the most popular gameplay format in which users predict if a player will go 'Under' or 'Lower' a pre-set statistical category. Examples of these stats could be 223.5 passing yards or 1.5 passing touchdowns. Users must make predictions on at least two players -- and up to eight -- and there must be at least two teams, so users can't utilize just two players on the same team. As more predictions are added, then multipliers associated with the payout increase as well.

A unique feature of Sleeper is that it gives users the options to select between Max payout or Flex payout before entering a contest. The former requires all of the user's picks to be correct, while Flex payout allows you to miss one or two picks but still receive winnings from the wager. Flex payouts require the entry to have at least five payouts to be eligible for a payout if two picks are incorrect.

DraftKings Pick6

DraftKings Pick6 utilizes the pick'em-style contests in which users predict how players will perform relative to listed statistical projections and if they will have 'More' or 'Less' that stat. Every entry must feature at least two picks and feature players from at least two teams. There is a maximum of six picks within a single entry, and multipliers are applied to both individual picks and when strung together for the final payout.

An additional special feature DraftKings Pick6 is offering for The Big Game is that all users will get a gimme pick for New England vs. Seattle in which the projection line has been reduced to 0.5. Pick6 also mitigates the risk of injured players with its Pick6 Pardon feature. With that, Pick6 will void a pick for a full-game statistical projection if a player leaves a game early due to injury.

How to bet on The Big Game using DFS apps in Texas (Underdog)

Big Game betting preview

Teams Playing New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Location Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Time and Day Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET MVP Favorites Sam Darnold (+115), Drake Maye (+240), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550) Where to Watch NBC (Broadcast), Peacock (Streaming), NFL+ (Streaming), Telemundo (Spanish) Halftime Show Bad Bunny

Responsible gambling in Texas

Responsible gambling is important to make users aware of the harms that come with betting of any form. The gambling industry -- from sportsbooks to regulators -- offer several initiatives to safeguard against users from developing gambling problems such as addiction.

Here are several resources for problem gambling available nationally and within Texas:

National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Phone: 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738)

Text: 800GAM

Chat: 1800gamblerchat.org

Texas Coalition on Problem Gambling:

Phone: 763-364-4557

Website: www.txcpg.org

Underdog offers the ability to self-exclude and cool-off from their platform. They also list the above national helpline number on their website and within their app.

Sleeper has partnered with Birches Health, a leading national online treatment provider, to proactively offer resources and support. Some of these resources include care from licensed counselors, as well as providers who can customize specific treatment plans for users.

DraftKings Pick6 allows users to set budgets and limits, in addition to establishing cool-off periods. Users can also self-exclude through the platform, and DraftKings offers a state-by-state list of local resources that can assist a user and help with responsible gaming.