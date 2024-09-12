Betting preview and insights for Dolphins-Bills on Thursday night

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills as 2.5-point favorites on Thursday night in an important AFC East divisional matchup. It’s the first game of Week 2, after a Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season that saw favorites go 13-3 straight up and 9-7 against the spread. Favorites were also 4-0 in the stand alone night games in Week 1.

The Bills (-6.5) escaped with a 34-28 home win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, failing to cover the spread. The Dolphins (-3.5) came all the way back from a 17-3 deficit to win 20-17 at home on a 52-yard field goal as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The spread was either a push at Miami or a Jacksonville ATS win at +3.5, depending on the number you had. Both were widely available.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has not fared well against the Bills in his career, going 1-6 SU (2-4-1 ATS) with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. But he has been a good bet at home, going 18-9 ATS in his career.

The bets and overall money on the spread have favored the Dolphins at sportsbooks, as 56% of wagers and 57% of the money is on Miami -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. At BetRivers, the story is similar, with 60% of the bets and 60% of the total dollars wagered on Miami -2.5. Bettors have favored the over 48.5 points on the total in this game, with 73% of bets at DraftKings on the over.

The largest reported wager on the game so far is a $110,000 bet from one bettor in Michigan on Dolphins -1.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.

We checked in with a few bookmakers to see where the betting action has been.

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey: “We opened Dolphins -1.5, now up to 2.5. It was certainly early Miami money at -1.5 and -2, although we’re starting to attract some Bills money at 2.5. The total opened 50.5, now down to 49. I think that Dolphins -2.5 is probably the number there. We’ll see what we attract with them at -2.5. At this point, I don’t see us getting to 3 unless there’s some sort of news that comes in.”