The second spot in the UEFA Champions League final will be decided on Wednesday afternoon, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Arsenal at Parc des Princes at 3 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+. Let's preview the second leg of this UCL semifinal and check out the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

PSG vs. Arsenal odds

Total: 2.5 (Over -150, Under +124)

2.5 (Over -150, Under +124) Money line (odds via FanDuel): PSG +105, Tie +270, Arsenal +240

The SportsLine projection model is leaning to the Over and says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for PSG-Arsenal, at SportsLine.

The first leg of this semifinal was played last Tuesday at Emirates Stadium in London, where PSG secured a 1-0 road triumph thanks to Ousmane Dembele's goal in the fourth minute. Arsenal had scored at least one goal in their eight previous UCL matches until that defeat, dating back to Nov. 2024.

These two also squared off in the early stages of Champions League back on Oct. 1, 2024, where Arsenal notched a 2-0 victory after goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. That was the only time that PSG lost by multiple goals in their 15 2024-25 UCL matches.

Dembele has racked up eight goals in UCL play, which leads PSG and is tied for the fifth-most overall in UCL. Arsenal's top goal scorer for UCL is Saka with five, with his last one coming in the second leg of a quarterfinal showdown against Real Madrid.

Dembele has the shortest odds to score in Wednesday's semifinal match at +170, followed by PSG forwards Goncalo Ramos at +175 and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at +220. Saka is the Arsenal player with the lowest goal odds at +310 and has the sixth-shortest goal odds overall for this affair.

Besides the 90-minute odds for Wednesday's match, FanDuel also has prices up for which of these two teams will advance to the UCL final. With PSG leading 1-0 on aggregate and hosting the second leg, they are sizable -550 favorites to advance. On the flip side, Arsenal are +360 underdogs to do so.