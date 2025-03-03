The 2024-25 Champions League Round of 16 kicks off Tuesday, with the Madrid derby headlining the day's action. Reigning champions Real Madrid will begin their title defense in earnest when they face rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg. The two sides last played to a 1-1 draw Feb. 8 in La Liga action. They also had a 1-1 draw Sept. 29 in league play, thank to Angel Correa's goal in stoppage time for Atletico Madrid. The two sides have squared off in Champions League action nine times, with Real Madrid holding a 5-2-2 edge over Atletico Madrid. Two of those victories came in Champions League finals, including the 2015-16 final which saw Real Madrid win 5-3 on penalties after the sides played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and extra time.

Real Madrid at Atletico Madrid odds

Total: 2.5 (over -110, under -115)

2.5 (over -110, under -115) Money line (odds via DraftKings): Real Madrid -115, Draw +255, Atletico Madrid +320

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat across all competitions in a month on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Real Betis in La Liga. Betis doubled up Real Madrid on total shots and got a fortunate penalty in the second half to go up. The Spanish juggernauts are more vulnerable on the road, with a 6-5-3 record away from the Santiago Bernabeu in league play this season. Kylian Mbappe's hat trick was the difference in the playoff knockout round against Manchester City, but the star striker hasn't scored a goal in his last two matches. He's priced at +115 to score in Tuesday's match. Vinicius Junior, who has nine goals in league play this season, is +190 to score. Endrick, who netted the lone goal in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad, is +250. The reigning champions are dealing with some availability issues. Jude Bellingham won't feature in this match thanks to a suspension, while Dani Ceballos is also set to miss out with an injury. On the positive side, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to be available.

Atletico Madrid have not lost a match across all competitions since January 18, and have held up well against other top clubs. They are unbeaten at home this season in La Liga, and are coming off a 1-0 win over Athletic Club thanks to a goal from Julian Alvarez. Alvarez, one of two impact transfers for Atleti this summer, is +270 to score in Tuesday's match. Alexander Sorloth, the other big addition to the squad, is +210 to get a goal. Both players scored in Atletico Madrid's wild 4-4 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal a week ago. Even though Atleti are the best defensive side in La Liga with only 16 goals conceded in 26 matches, they did allow 12 goals in eight Champions League group stage games. Koke is out for Tuesday's match and Cesar Azpilicueta is considered questionable, but the rest of Diego Simeone's side should be ready to go.