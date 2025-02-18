Real Madrid and Manchester City meet Wednesday in the second leg of their 2024-25 Champions League playoff clash with the home side leading 3-2 on aggregate. In the first leg, Brahim Diaz netted an equalizer in the 86th minute before Jude Bellingham found a winner a stoppage time to give Real Madrid a famous win at the Etihad. Manchester City now have to win at the Santiago Bernabeu, a place Real Madrid have only lost once this season, to advance in the competition. Real Madrid only need a draw to move on to the Round of 16.

Wednesday's second leg will wrap up the fourth consecutive Champions League meeting between Real Madrid and Manchester City, with the La Liga side winning two of the previous three encounters. Man City will be hoping to channel some of the magic they found in the 2022-23 semifinal tie, where they won 4-0 at home in the second leg to score a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

Manchester City at Real Madrid odds

Total: 3.5

3.5 Money line (odds via FanDuel): Real Madrid -110, Draw +320, Manchester City +240

Real Madrid -110, Draw +320, Manchester City +240 To advance (odds via FanDuel): Real Madrid -590, Manchester City +410

The SportsLine Projection Model shows a slight lean to the Over and says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Real Madrid-Manchester City, on SportsLine. Expert Jon Eimer has already locked in a pick on the total.

Despite only two wins in their last five matches across all competitions, Real Madrid seemingly find a way to turn things on at the perfect time. They got a 3-0 win in the final Champions League group stage match to advance to the playoff round, and scored winning goals in stoppage time in both the Copa del Rey quarterfinal and last week's match at Manchester. Real Madrid are in a tight battle in La Liga but likely care more about the Champions League. They are going for back-to-back UCL crowns and their third title in four years.

After starting off the season quietly for Real Madrid, star striker Kylian Mbappe has been heating up lately. He has seven goals in his last five La Liga matches and has scored in each of the last three matches across all competitions, including last week's contest at Manchester City. He provides good value as an anytime goalscorer at -105 on FanDuel. Bellingham, the hero in the first leg, has scored or assisted in each of the last three UCL matches. He's listed at +115 on FanDuel to score or assist in Wednesday's match.

Manchester City have also recovered after setbacks, though this will be their toughest test yet. After a 4-2 loss to PSG, Pep Guardiola's side logged a pair of 3-1 wins, with the latter being in the final Champions League group stage game to advance to the playoff round. They then got hammered 5-1 at the hands of Arsenal, but got a win in the FA Cup the following week. They were on their way to a win over Real Madrid in the first leg before some last-minute fireworks, but recovered to trounce Newcastle 4-0 in Premier League action. Man City are unlikely to catch Liverpool or Arsenal in league play, making this competition the priority. Fortunately for Man City, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are all in line to play after appearing in training. Grealish injured his hip in the first leg but appears to be good for Wednesday's match. Haaland was subbed off in the Newcastle match due to an apparent knee injury, while Dias and Ake were left out of the squad for that contest entirely.

Expect Haaland to be aggressive as Man City look to get on level terms quickly. The forward took three or more shots in six of the eight Champions League group stage games, and he could easily to hit that mark again Wednesday. He's listed at -175 on FanDuel to take three or more shots.