Only two ranked teams are on the schedule for Thursday's college basketball slate, one of which is the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines, who host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference clash at 9 p.m. ET. Michigan, which has won seven of its last eight, sits second in the Big Ten with a 13-3 conference record and is 21-6 overall this season, including 12-1 at home. Rutgers, which is coming off back-to-back wins, is 12th in the Big Ten at 7-10 in conference play, and the Scarlet Knights are 14-14 on the year and just 3-6 on the road.

The Wolverines won the last matchup in close fashion, a narrow 66-63 victory at Rutgers on Feb. 1. Will Rutgers get revenge and pull off the upset, or will a red-hot Michigan team get another conference win and climb further up the Big Ten standings and AP rankings?

Rutgers at Michigan odds

Spread: Michigan -9.5

Michigan -9.5 Total: 154.5

154.5 Money line: Michigan -503, Rutgers +377

Michigan is the heavy favorite to win this one, with the Wolverines favored by 9.5 points, but down a hair from the 10.5 this game opened at. Michigan is -503 on the money line (bet $503 to win $100), while Rutgers is +377 (bet $100 to win $377). Those numbers have shrunk a bit in Rutgers' favor, as Michigan opened at -599 and the Scarlet Knights at +430. The over/under is set at 154.5, with the Over at -112 and Under at -108.

The Wolverines are 13-14 against the spread this year, including 6-7 at home. The Scarlet Knights are 13-14-1 this year against the spread and 5-7-1 on the road. Rutgers covered the spread the last time these two teams faced off earlier this month.

The SportsLine Projection Model model leans to the Under in this matchup and projects one side of the spread to hit 50% of the time. You can see the model's latest projections on SportsLine.

The Wolverines are a solid offensive squad, averaging 79.7 points per game (48th in the nation) and making 48.18% of their shots from the court (33rd). Senior center Vladislav Goldin has been Michigan's top offensive player this year, leading the team in points per game with 15.6 while making 63.5% of his shots, good for 15th in the nation. Danny Wolf is second on the team with 12.7 points per game, and Tre Donaldson and Roddy Gayle Jr. are both averaging double figures. The Wolverines are also a very good rebounding team, ranking 43rd in rebounds and 44rd in rebound margin. Wolf leads the squad with 9.9 rebounds per contest. The Wolverines are among the better teams in the nation in opponent field goal percentage, ranking 31st at 40.52%, but they are 126th in points per game allowed at 70.2. Michigan is overall solid in nearly every phase of the game, but are prone to give the ball away, ranking 335th in turnovers allowed per game, "good" for 21st-most in the nation.

As for Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights are average to below-average in nearly every aspect of the game, which isn't too much of a surprise given their .500 overall record this season. Rutgers is 105th in scoring (76.7 ppg) and 184th in shooting percentage (44.8%). On defense, the Scarlet Knights are 294th in the nation in points per game allowed (76.7 ppg) and 281st in opponent shooting percentage (45.59%). Rutgers ranks 156th in rebounds, 104th in turnovers allowed and 185th in turnovers forced. The Scarlet Knights have a very good freshmen tandem in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, both of whom are averaging at least 18.4 points per game and are making at least 46.4% of their shots, but no other Rutgers player is averaging at least 10 points per contest. Bailey also leads the team in rebounds (7.2) and blocks (1.3) per game, while Harper leads Rutgers in assists (4.2) and steals (1.4).

The last time these teams faced off, Wolf led the way for Michigan with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Goldin shot 75% from the floor and scored 14 points. Bailey made just 20% of his shots and scored 10 points for Rutgers, and Harper played just 12 minutes as he dealt with an ankle injury. Michigan made over 47% of its shots while Rutgers struggled to find the bottom of the net with a 32.8% field goal percentage.