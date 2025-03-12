Known as college football's premier conference, the SEC has suddenly become a basketball hotbed in 2024-25. After years of investing on the hardwood, it feels like every school has made a breakthrough at the same time this season. According to Jerry Palm's latest bracketology update on CBS Sports, 13 of the league's 16 schools are making the NCAA tournament. Two programs are projected to get No. 1 seeds and three others are slotted in as No. 2 seeds, while two schools are considered to be on the bubble heading into the conference tournament. Here's how the bracket sets up in the SEC.

SEC Conference Tournament Schedule

First Round (March 12)

No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 16 South Carolina

No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 LSU

No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Second Round (March 13)

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Arkansas/No. 16 South Carolina

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt/No. 13 Texas

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Mississippi State/No. 15 LSU

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Georgia/No. 14 Oklahoma

Quarterfinals (March 14)

QF1: No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 8 Ole Miss/No. 9 Arkansas/No. 16 South Carolina

QF2: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Texas A&M/No. 12 Vanderbilt/No. 13 Texas

QF3: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 7 Missouri/No. 10 Mississippi State/No. 15 LSU

QF4: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Kentucky/No. 11 Georgia/No. 14 Oklahoma

Semifinals (March 15)

SF1: Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2

SF2: Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4

Final (March 16)

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

Auburn, the No. 1 seed in the tournament and defending conference tournament champion, is a +150 favorite to repeat at DraftKings. The Tigers are the most efficient offense in the country according to KenPom, with five players averaging double figures. Johni Broome (18.6 ppg) might be the focal point for this team, but Auburn has six players in the rotation who shoot 38% or better from 3-point range. Despite losing the last two games of the regular season, the Tigers should enter this bracket motivated to potentially take the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Florida (+270) is also in the mix for a No. 1 seed. The Gators are the only team in the conference to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency on KenPom, and have exploded in Year 3 under head coach Todd Golden. They have a deadly veteran guard rotation, headlined by Walter Clayton Jr. (17.2 ppg). Florida won its last three games and nine of its last 10 entering the conference tournament.

Alabama (+425), Tennessee (+600) and Texas A&M (+2500) are all looking to potentially move up a seed line in this bracket. The Crimson Tide are offensive juggernauts, leading the conference in scoring behind guard Mark Sears (19.2 ppg). Despite losing Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for the year, Alabama remains a force from behind the arc and on the glass, leading the SEC in both metrics. Most of the team from last year's Final Four run is back, so Alabama should feel confident heading into tournament season. The Volunteers and Aggies lean on their defense, with the sides ranking first and second in the conference in points per game allowed. Tennessee is the most efficient defensive team per KenPom and has won five of its last six games in the regular season. Despite being a top-10 defensive unit, Texas A&M was on a four-game losing streak before winning the last two games of the regular season. One of those wins came against Auburn, which should give the Aggies a nice confidence boost heading into this bracket.

Arkansas (+15000) and Oklahoma (+25000) are considered bubble teams at the moment, but Georgia (+11000) and Vanderbilt (+2000) could also be on notice if either slips up in a big way in Nashville. The Razorbacks were blown out by South Carolina in the regular season, a scenario they need to avoid in the first round of this tournament. If Arkansas can make it to the quarterfinals, it should feel good about its chances to make the NCAA tournament. The Sooners have a Quad 3 loss but did beat Arkansas in the regular season if the committee makes a head-to-head comparison. Oklahoma will have to beat Georgia, another NCAA tournament hopeful, to keep its chances alive. A subsequent win over Kentucky would likely have the Sooners dancing.

