The second week of college basketball conference tournaments tips off Sunday with the Southland conference tournament getting underway. Of the 12 teams in the league, only eight make the conference tournament with the top two seeds going directly to the semifinal round. According to Jerry Palm's latest bracketology update on CBS Sports, the Southland is a one-bid league. Here's a look at how the bracket sets up, with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi going for a third-straight conference tournament title.

Southland Conference Tournament Schedule

First Round

No. 5 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 8 Houston Christian

No. 6 Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 7 Incarnate Word

Quarterfinals

QF1 - No. 4 Northwestern State vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/No. 8 Houston Christian

QF2 - No. 3 Nicholls vs. No. 6 SELA/No. 7 Incarnate Word

Semifinals

SF1 - No. 1 McNeese vs. Winner of QF1

SF2 - No. 2 Lamar vs. Winner of QF2

Final

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

Despite losing transfer guard Alyn Breed after two games, the McNeese Cowboys dominated conference play with just one loss. McNeese is the best offensive and defensive team in the conference, holding opponents to a league-best 40.6% shooting from the floor. The Cowboys also force the most turnovers per game in the league. Four players average double figures for Will Wade's squad, which is a -500 favorite to win the conference tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nicholls (+1200) was the lone team to defeat McNeese during conference play but the Colonels did lose both games against Lamar (+850) in the regular season. That's a potential semifinal matchup in the bracket. The Cardinals are the second-best defensive team in the conference. Nicholls and Lamar are the two best teams in the league at defending the 3-point line. Two-time defending champions Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (+1800) have a long road to the final but are the third-best scoring team in the conference. They also force 13.6 turnovers per game, third in the league.

Incarnate Word (+11000) and Houston Christian (+15000) are huge longshots but could make noise. Incarnate Word has the top scorer in the conference in Davion Bailey (16.7 ppg) and is the most efficient team in the league from 3-point range. If the Cardinals get hot from deep, they could make a nice run. The Huskies have two of the five best scorers in the conference with Julian Mackey (14.9 ppg) and Bryson Dawkins (14.8 ppg). They also rank third in turnovers per game behind Nicholls and McNeese, so they know how to take care of the ball.

