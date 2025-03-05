Among the conference tournaments tipping off this week, seven feature one team solely capturing the regular-season crown. Five of those teams are the favorites to win their conference tournaments, one is the second choice (Saint Mary's) and the other has... the fourth-shortest odds? That's right, top-seeded Omaha, which went 13-3 in conference play, is behind three other teams for Summit League conference tournament odds.

The nine-team Summit League tournament is hosted at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The action tips off on Wednesday, March 5 with No. 9 Oral Roberts and No. 8 Kansas City squaring off, followed by the quarterfinal matchups being split up on Thursday, March 6 and Friday, March 7.

Here is a look at the entire conference tournament schedule, with the winner serving as the Summit League's lone representative in March Madness.

Summit League Tournament Schedule



First Round (March 5)

No. 9 Oral Roberts vs. No. 8 Kansas City

Quarterfinals (March 6)

QF1: Oral Roberts/Kansas City winner vs. No. 1 Omaha

QF2: No. 7 Denver vs. No. 2 St. Thomas-Minnesota

Quarterfinals (March 7)

QF3: No. 5 South Dakota vs. No. 4 North Dakota State

QF4: No. 6 North Dakota vs. No. 3 South Dakota State

Semifinals (March 8)

SF1: QF1 winner vs. QF3 winner

SF2: QF2 winner vs. QF4 winner

Final (March 9)

SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner

Omaha was the surprise of the conference after coming in eighth in the Summit League preseason poll. The Mavericks are led by forward Marquel Sutton, who is putting up 18.8 points per game, to go along with 7.5 rebounds. But at +480, Omaha is a distant fourth from the three clear favorites to win the Summit League conference tournament—No. 4 North Dakota State (+230), No. 3 South Dakota State (+230) and No. 2 St. Thomas-Minnesota (+260).

North Dakota State has the best player in the conference, 6-foot-10 unicorn Jacksen Moni. Moni is not only the Summit League's leading scorer at 20.6 PPG, but he's also shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc on nearly six three-pointers attempted per game and leads the team with 3.7 assists per game. The Bison also have guard Jacari White and his 17.1 PPG to form a formidable duo with Moni. Additionally, North Dakota State ranks in the top 5 in the entire country in both threes attempted per game (third, 30.7) and three-point percentage (fourth, 39.6%).

One thing to note with No. 2-seeded St. Thomas-Minnesota is that the Tommies are ineligible for the NCAA tournament due to it being their fourth season since transitioning from Division III. If they were to win the tournament, the Summit League's March Madness bid would go to top-seeded Omaha.

Outside of the four top seeds, the rest of the Summit League squads are major longshots to win the conference tournament. South Dakota comes in at +2500, followed by Kansas City at +4000 and North Dakota at +4900. Rounding out the bottom are Denver at +8000 and Oral Roberts at +25000.

So who should you take to emerge from the Summit League? SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is rolling with St. Thomas-Minnesota, as he believes the Tommies are the most talented team in the conference. But which teams are the experts backing in all the other conference tournaments? You can get the best bets for each tournament at SportsLine. You can also find the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations for every game.