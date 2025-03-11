The SWAC conference tournament tips off Tuesday with a pair of first-round games before moving to the quarterfinal round. Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, narrowly winning the regular season crown over Jackson State. According to Jerry Palm's latest bracketology update on CBS Sports, the SWAC is a one-bid league. Here's how the bracket sets up for the SWAC conference tournament.

SWAC Conference Tournament Schedule

First Round

No. 8 Grambling vs. No. 9 Alabama A&M

No. 7 Florida A&M vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M

Quarterfinals

QF1 - No. 1 Southern vs. No. 8 Grambling/No. 9 Alabama A&M

QF2 - No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 5 Alabama State

QF3 - No. 2 Jackson State vs. No. 7 Florida A&M/No. 10 Prairie View A&M

QF4 - No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 6 Alcorn State

Semifinals

SF1 - Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2

SF2 - Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4

Final

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

Southern won its first 10 conference games before narrowly losing to Alabama State on Feb. 10. The Jaguars have lost two of their last four games heading into the conference tournament but remain the best team in the league on both sides of the ball. Southern is also the best at limiting opponent rebounds, which is important for limiting extra possessions. Even though Southern is a +165 favorite on DraftKings to win the conference tournament, the bracket is not particularly favorable. The Jaguars will face either Alabama State (+650) or Texas Southern (+650) in the semifinal. The Hornets have won seven of their last eight games, including two victories over Southern. They are also second in the conference in points per game. Texas Southern has won the SWAC conference tournament seven times in the last 10 editions, including three wins in the last four years.

Jackson State (+320) doesn't excel in any single statistical category but has excellent balance offensively. Five players average double figures, headlined by Daeshun Ruffin (15.0 ppg). Ruffin missed the early part of the season but has been back for some time. The Tigers lost their first 13 games but enter the tournament hot, winning six straight and eight of their last nine.

When looking at potential longshots, Florida A&M (+1800) carries the most intrigue. The Rattlers have a tough road with the extra game but there's enough offensive firepower to justify backing them. They rank second in the conference in field-goal percentage and first in 3-pointers made per game, while Sterling Young (17.0 ppg) and Milton Mathews (14.4 ppg) are two of the conference's top five scorers. Florida A&M would see Jackson State, a team it beat twice in the regular season, in the quarterfinal round.

SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has picked Jackson State to win the SWAC conference tournament. But which teams are experts backing in the other conference tournaments? You can get the best bets for every conference tournament at SportsLine. You can also find the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations for every game.