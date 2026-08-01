Betting the 49ers in 2026: See how San Francisco's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

Lost in the heavyweight fight between the Seahawks and Rams in the NFC West was an excellent rebound 2025 season for the 49ers after going 6-11 the previous year. The return to respectability for the defense led to San Francisco winning at least 12 games for the third time in the last four years. But their season ended in the divisional round from the opening kickoff of their game against the Seahawks, and they'll enter 2026 with a perceived gap between the 49ers and the top two teams in the NFC West.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making San Francisco 49ers futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 odds

Odds to … Aug 1 July 1 June 1 Feb Go Over win total 9.5 (-146) 9.5 (-146) 10.5 (+115) 10.5 (+125) Go Under win total 9.5 (+120) 9.5 (+120) 10.5 (-140) 10.5 (-150) Miss playoffs +122 +122 +134

Make playoffs -146 -146 -160

Win NFC West +305 +305 +285

Win NFC +960 +960 +950

Win Super Bowl +1900 +1900 +1800 +1700

The Rams trading for Myles Garrett caused a small adjustment in the odds to win the division, conference and Super Bowl for the 49ers, with those prices at +260, +900 and +1700, respectively, prior to the trade on June 1. The trade did not affect the team's win total initially, but the standard number dropped to 9.5 during June.

San Francisco 49ers futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +2000 10.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round 2024 +600 11.5 Under 6 4th, NFC West 2023 +1000 10.5 Over 12 L, Super Bowl 2022 +1600 9.5 Over 13 L, NFC Championship 2021 +1400 10.5 Under 10 L, NFC Championship

Expectations have remained high for the 49ers after going to the NFC Championship Game four times in a five year span from 2019-23, though the path back is complicated by playing in the same division as the Seahawks and Rams. Last year's +66 point differential was similar to the 2021 version of the team that went 10-7 then lost the NFC title game to the Rams by three points.

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San Francisco 49ers 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 12-5 10.13 5.52 (11) 5.63 (24) 9.9 (10)

Even though the scoring defense rebounded last year for the 49ers, the unit was below average against both the pass and the run on a per play basis. The defense's interception rate was better than only a Jets squad that didn't register a pick the entire season, while San Francisco's sack rate was worst in the league. That could be a warning sign if their No. 4 ranking in goal to go situations regresses in 2026, though hopefully better health will lead to improvement for the unit. The offense ranked eighth in yards per pass play but just 30th in yards per rush, and it was the best unit in the league on third downs.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 offseason review

The revolving door continues at defensive coordinator with the fifth different coach running the show in a five-year span as Raheem Morris takes over for Robert Saleh. The defense will see the return of Dre Greenlaw at linebacker, with Osa Odighizuwa coming on board via a trade with the Cowboys to fortify the defensive line. The unit will need Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams to stay healthy this year with the loss of depth at the edge rusher position. On offense, receiver has been the key focus, with Mike Evans and Christian Kirk signed with the 49ers used their first pick on the position as well. However, amid injury concerns to multiple receivers, the 49ers also reunited with former playmaker Deebo Samuel at the end of July.

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @LAR Aus, Thu 2 MIA

3 ARI

4 DEN

5 @SEA

6 WAS Mon 7 @ATL

8 bye

9 LV

10 @DAL

11 MIN Mexico 12 SEA

13 @NYG

14 LAR

15 @LAC Thu 16 @KC

17 PHI

18 @ARI



The schedule starts with a trip to Australia for a Friday morning (local time) matchup with the Rams that will count for the team's road game against its division rival, then the 49ers get three weeks at home to recalibrate, with its first two matchups coming against the projected two worst teams in the league. Aside from a trip to Seattle following the homestand, the schedule remains manageable until Thanksgiving week, when the 49ers kick off a run that features their home games against the Seahawks and Rams as well as one hosting the Eagles, plus road matchups against the top two projected teams in the AFC West with a presumably healthy Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs.

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San Francisco 49ers futures picks

Under 10.5 wins (-140)

The 49ers don't have as tough a schedule as the Seahawks and Rams due to finishing third in the division, but it doesn't look like getting to 11 wins will be easy, especially with how the second half of the season sets up. They'll have to manage the early part of the year without George Kittle, who tore his Achilles in the playoffs and will turn 33 in October. That puts pressure on Mike Evans, who also turns 33 in August, to come in and make a bigger impact this year than he did last year for Tampa Bay while playing around multiple injuries. Even if the offense can make those issues work, I'm not sure the defense will be able to repeat as an above-average scoring unit based on its underlying performance last year and not much added to the unit.