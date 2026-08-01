Betting the Broncos in 2026: See how Denver's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The 2025 Broncos were about as unassuming a No. 1 seed as you'll find, with many expecting at various points throughout the year that teams like the Chiefs and Ravens would finally shake off the cobwebs and take over the top of the conference, or a team like the Bills would run through the postseason. However, Denver topped Buffalo despite losing starting quarterback Bo Nix early in overtime, and then almost made it to the Super Bowl the following week with backup Jarrett Stidham in a close loss to the Patriots. While the offseason was relatively quiet, the Broncos did make one major move by acquiring receiver Jaylen Waddle to give their offense a boost.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Denver Broncos futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Denver Broncos 2026 odds

Odds to … Aug 1 July 1 June 1 Feb Go Over win total 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-110) Go Under win total 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (-105) 9.5 (-110) Miss playoffs +118 +118 +115

Make playoffs -140 -140 -140

Win AFC West +225 +225 +225

Win AFC +1025 +1025 +1000

Win Super Bowl +2000 +2000 +2000 +1800

The market is treating the 2025 Broncos as somewhat of a fluke, with the 2026 version not only slightly favored to make the playoffs but sitting third in division odds behind the Chiefs and Chargers. Twelve teams have shorter odds than the Broncos to win the Super Bowl despite how close they came to making the title game last year.

Denver Broncos futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +2500 9.5 Over 14 L, AFC Championship 2024 +15000 5.5 Over 10 L, Wild Card Round 2023 +4500 8.5 Under 8 2nd, AFC West 2022 +1680 10.5 Under 5 4th, AFC West 2021 +5000 9 Under 7 4th, AFC West

The Broncos have massively exceeded win total expectations in each of the last two years. However, those seasons have been mirror images of each other in the AFC, where the Broncos had the third-best point differential in the AFC and the best in their division in 2024 while barely making the playoffs as the No. 7 seed before posting the fifth-best point differential in the conference last year as the No. 1 seed.

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Denver Broncos 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 14-3 11.05 5.33 (15) 4.46 (1) 14.4 (7)

It's no surprise to see the Broncos with the best defense on a per-play basis, and the unit was elite against both the pass and run, finishing first per play against the former and third against the latter. The defense also had the top sack rate and red-zone success rate in the league. While the offense was average, it ranked just 25th in yards per pass play but also had the top sack rate on that side of the ball.

Denver Broncos 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB





RB Michael Burton (FB)

Jonah Coleman (4) WR Elijah Moore Jaylen Waddle, Hakeem Butler, Tarik Black

TE Marcedes Lewis

Justin Joly (5), Dallen Bentley (7) OL Sam Mustipher Reid Holsky Kage Casey (4) DL John Franklin-Myers

Tyler Onyedim (3) EDGE





LB Dre Greenlaw

Red Murdock (7) CB

Sean Fresch, Sam Webb

S P.J. Locke Tycen Anderson Miles Scott (7) STAFF Joe Lombardi (OC)





The Broncos lost a few contributors but mostly decided to address those losses internally, starting with offensive coordinator where Davis Webb earns a promotion from passing game coordinator. The one exception was at receiver, where the Broncos traded their first-, third- and fourth-round picks this year for Waddle to give Nix a better set of weapons entering his third year.

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Denver Broncos 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @KC Mon 2 JAC

3 LAR

4 @SF

5 @LAC

6 SEA Thu 7 @ARI

8 KC

9 @CAR

10 bye

11 LV

12 @PIT Fri 13 MIA

14 @NYJ

15 @LV

16 BUF Fri 17 @NE

18 LAC



While the Broncos have to play a first-place schedule, they get a break with their Kansas City trip set for Week 1 as Patrick Mahomes races to make it back for Week 1 after tearing his ACL in December. The AFC East and NFC West brings several tough opponents mixed with a few games where the Broncos should be clear favorites against the Dolphins and Jets, which they'll play back-to-back in Weeks 13 and 14, as well as the Cardinals. Their non-common opponents also could be much worse with matchups against the Steelers, Jaguars and Panthers on tap.

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Denver Broncos futures picks

Over 9.5 wins (-115)

While the Broncos certainly overperformed a bit last year on their way to the No. 1 seed, this was still a strong team by all measures that has only gotten better heading into 2026 with Waddle joining the offense. It's possible Nix's ankle injury continues to be an issue once the season starts, but I generally have less concern for that type of injury than I do players coming back from ACL and Achilles tears. Plus, the roster around Nix is so strong that I could see a limited Nix or even Stidham having success. The schedule is particularly brutal early, so it may be smarter to wait and bet the Over during the season, potentially after the Broncos play the Seahawks in Week 6.