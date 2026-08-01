Betting the Cardinals in 2026: See how Arizona's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Arizona Cardinals had some sleeper buzz heading into 2025 off the back of a solid season and a busy offseason. But they were quickly left behind in the NFC West and wound up with their worst record since the merger. As a result, the team is rebooting at head coach and quarterback, with Mike LaFleur taking over after three successful seasons as offensive coordinator of the Rams and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray now in Minnesota. This figures to be a bridge season to the team's next franchise quarterback and, in perhaps the toughest division in football, the Cardinals are the favorite to win the fewest games in the league in 2026.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Arizona Cardinals futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Arizona Cardinals 2026 odds

Odds to … Aug 1 July 1 June 1 Feb Go Over win total 3.5 (-136) 3.5 (-130) 3.5 (-140) 4.5 (-110) Go Under win total 3.5 (+115) 3.5 (+110) 3.5 (+115) 4.5 (-110) Miss playoffs -20000 -20000 -20000

Make playoffs +2000 +2000 +2000

Win NFC West +10000 +10000 +10000

Win NFC +20000 +20000 +20000

Win Super Bowl +50000 +50000 +40000 +25000

The Cardinals' win total saw a slight dip after the Rams traded for Myles Garrett on June 1, with Arizona listed at Under 4.5 (-150) before the trade but -170 on that number after the trade, putting their standard win total down to 3.5 with juice on the Over. Their odds to win the NFC West also dropped from +9000 to +10000.

Arizona Cardinals futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +5000 8.5 Under 3 4th, NFC West 2024 +12500 7 Over 8 3rd, NFC West 2023 +20000 4.5 Under 4 4th, NFC West 2022 +3500 8.5 Under 4 4th, NFC West 2021 +3500 8.5 Over 11 L, Wild card round

The Cardinals are coming off their worst season since going 3-13 in 2018 with by far the worst scoring offense in football the year prior to Murray's arrival. That team finished -200 in point differential versus -133 for the 2025 Cardinals, a team that only got five starts from Murray and saw the defense finish 29th in scoring.

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Arizona Cardinals 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 3-14 5.44 5.16 (22) 5.57 (22) -18.5 (27)

As alluded to above, the Cardinals weren't nearly as bad as their record suggests, with their first five losses all by four points or fewer. The offense ranked 16th in yards per rush and ninth in third-down success rate, though the passing attack finished 26th in yards per play. While the defense finished 24th in yards per rush and pass play, it had trouble getting off the field, giving up the most first downs per game in the league.

Arizona Cardinals 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Kyler Murray Gardner Minshew Carson Beck (3) RB Emari Demercado, Michael Carter Tyler Allgeier Jeremiyah Love (1) WR Greg Dortch, Zay Jones Kendrick Bourne, Devin Duvernay, Ihmir Smith-Marsette Reggie Virgil (5) TE Pharaoh Brown, Josiah Deguara, Travis Vokolek Teagan Quitoriano, Kenny Yeboah

OL Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum, Evan Brown, Will Hernandez Elijah Wilkinson, Isaac Seumalo, Oli Udoh, Matt Pryor Chase Bisontis (2), Jayden Williams (7) DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Calais Campbell Roy Lopez, Andrew Billings, Jonah Williams, Coziah Izzard Kaleb Proctor (4) EDGE Bilal Nichols



LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Channing Tindall, J.J. Russell Jack Gibbens Karson Sharar (6) CB Darren Hall Quinton Newsome

S Jalen Thompson Andrew Wingard, Isaiah Oliver

STAFF Jonathan Gannon (HC), Drew Petzing (OC) Mike LaFleur (HC), Nathaniel Hackett (OC)



With Murray gone, journeyman Gardner Minshew and third-round pick Carson Beck join the mix at quarterback to compete with Jacoby Brissett, but the biggest addition to the unit came on draft day when Arizona used the No. 3 pick to add Jeremiyah Love to the mix at running back, a controversial selection for a team with so many needs. Second-rounder Chase Bisontis and free-agent addition Isaac Seumalo will give the team a new set of guards, while Elijah Wilkinson will likely take over at right tackle for a rebuilt offensive line. Nick Rallis remains at defensive coordinator despite the regime change, and he'll have to manage the losses of Jalen Thompson, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, among others. Only two Day 3 picks were used on the defensive side of the ball.

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Arizona Cardinals 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @LAC

2 SEA

3 @SF

4 @NYG

5 DET

6 @LAR

7 DEN

8 @DAL

9 @SEA

10 LAR

11 @KC

12 WAS

13 PHI

14 bye

15 NYJ

16 @NO

17 LV

18 SF



The Cardinals get 17 Sunday games and a tough slate of games, with the Lions and Saints included in their last-place group of opponents. With road games against the Giants and Cowboys mixed in to plenty of matchups with expected playoff teams in teh first half, the Cardinals have a legit chance of being 0-11 heading into a matchup with the Commanders.

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Arizona Cardinals futures picks

Fewest wins (+250)

This doesn't feel like great value, but it's really the only way I'd be looking to bet the Cardinals this season. I don't see where last year's terrible defense (that didn't even change defensive coordinators) got better, with the team more focused on fixing the offensive line and then using their top draft pick on a running back. New head coach Mike LaFleur did his best work under two offensive savants in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, and his one chance running an offense on his own resulted in two awful Jets seasons in 2021-22. The next two favorites for fewest wins are the Jets and Dolphins, who get to play each other and could take themselves out of the running if they can split the series. This season should be all about getting in position to draft the quarterback of their choice in 2027.