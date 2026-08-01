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Betting the Chargers in 2026: See how Los Angeles' win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

We're breaking down Chargers futures in our 2026 betting preview, featuring odds, trends, schedule and more

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The Chargers played most of 2025 with a patchwork offensive line after losing left tackle Rashawn Slater before the season, with right tackle Joe Alt managing just six games played. Still, they won 11 games and made the playoffs for a second straight year since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach. With hopefully better health at tackle, a rebuilt interior of the offensive line and a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, quarterback Justin Herbert has the pieces in place to make a run at MVP and potentially much more success with the Chargers in 2026.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Los Angeles Chargers futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Los Angeles Chargers 2026 odds

Odds to …Aug 1July 1June 1Feb
Go Over win total9.5 (-140)9.5 (-130)9.5 (-130)10.5 (+110)
Go Under win total9.5 (+115)9.5 (+110)9.5 (+110)10.5 (-130)
Miss playoffs+140+140+136
Make playoffs-168-168-166
Win AFC West+190+190+190
Win AFC+830+830+830
Win Super Bowl+1700+1700+1600+1500

The market faded the Chargers early in the offseason, with their win total moving from a slightly juiced Under 10.5 to a slightly juiced Over 9.5. Perhaps that due to the lack of sexy additions both in free agency and the draft, with the team's first-round pick being used on 25-year-old Akheem Mesidor. The Chargers sit behind the Chiefs but ahead of the Broncos in odds to win the division.

Los Angeles Chargers futures trends

YearSuper Bowl oddsWin totalResultActual winsFinish
2025+28009.5Over11L, Wild card round
2024+40009Over11L, Wild card round
2023+25009.5Under54th, AFC West
2022+138010.5Under10L, Wild card round
2021+30009.5Under93rd, AFC West

Jim Harbaugh has now gone over his win total in five of his six seasons as an NFL head coach, making the playoffs in all five of those overperformances. However, he has yet to win a playoff game since returning to the league in 2024, though the Chargers' Super Bowl odds in 2026 will be the shortest of his tenure in Los Angeles. All six of his defenses have finished top 10 in points allowed, with five finishing top five in yards allowed.

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Los Angeles Chargers 2025 season review

RecordPy WinsYds/play (Rk)Opp y/p (Rk)DVOA (Rk)
11-69.295.18 (21)5.02 (10)0.4 (17)

The Chargers offense was pretty average across the board, but one area it understandably struggled with the tackle injuries was protecting Herbert, with the team finishing 28th in sack rate. Still, Herbert and Co. managed to rank third in the league in third down success rate to keep the unit afloat. The defense finished second in interception rate and sixth in sack rate, with the unit the best in the league by far in goal to go situations.

Los Angeles Chargers 2026 offseason review


LostAddedDrafted
QB


RBNajee Harris, Hassan HaskinsKeaton Mitchell, Alec Ingold (FB)
WRKeenan Allen
Brenen Thompson (4)
TEWill Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Tucker FiskDavid Njoku, Charlie Kolar
OLZion Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Jamaree Salyer, Austin Deculus, Trevor Penning, Andre James, Foster Sarell, Savion WashingtonTyler Biadasz, Cole Strange, Kayode Awosika, Laekin VakalahiJake Slaughter (2), Travis Burke (4), Logan Taylor (6)
DLDa'Shawn Hand, Otito OgbonniaDalvin TomlinsonNick Barrett (5)
EDGEOdafe Oweh
Akheem Mesidor (1)
LB


CBBenjamin St-JusteMyles Purchase
S

Genesis Smith (4)
STAFFGreg Roman (OC), Jesse Minter (DC)Mike McDaniel (OC), Chris O'Leary (DC)

The defense lost its coordinator to a head-coaching hire and dipped into the college ranks to hire Western Michigan DC Chris O'Leary, who served as Harbaugh's safeties coach in his first season with the Chargers. McDaniel represents one of the biggest coordinator hires of the offseason on a name identity basis, and he'll be tasked with sorting out an offensive line that saw massive turnover this season, with potentially three new starters in the interior in second-round pick Jake Slaughter and free-agent additions Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange. The offense also added Keaton Mitchell at running back and David Njoku at tight end to complement Omarion Hampton and Oronde Gadsden entering their second seasons.

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Los Angeles Chargers 2026 schedule

WeekOppNotes
1ARI
2LV
3@BUF
4@SEA
5DEN
6@KC
7bye
8@LAR
9HOU
10@BALMon
11NYJ
12NE
13@TB
14@LV
15SFThu
16@MIA
17KC
18@DEN

The Chargers get about as good a slate as you can ask for in the first two weeks with home matchups against the Cardinals and Raiders, but it turns brutal after that with seven straight games against playoff contender, five on the road against the top five teams in Super Bowl odds. Things get much easier from there as they'll get to face the Jets and Dolphins along with their road game against the Raiders.

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Los Angeles Chargers futures picks

  • Under 9.5 wins (+115)

I don't really want to fade Harbaugh, especially when I have high hopes for the Herbert-McDaniel pairing. But I can't make positive plays on all three of the Broncos, Chiefs and Chargers, and this is the spot where I see the least value doing so. While good teams can navigate tough schedules, that road slate through Week 10 is one where they'd be lucky to go 2-3, and home games against the Broncos, Chiefs, Texans, Patriots and 49ers don't figure to be pushovers, either. After the Chargers managed just a +28 point differential last year, I'll bank on the loss of Jesse Minter mattering and the interior of the offensive line taking time to gel, putting this just under the total.

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