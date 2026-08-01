Betting the Colts in 2026: See how Indianapolis' win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL over the first half of last season and entered their Week 11 bye with an 8-2 record. But that's when the schedule turned brutal, with both games against the Texans and Jaguars down the stretch along with road trips to Kansas City and Seattle plus a home game against the 49ers. To make matters worse, starting QB Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles injury that left the team scrambling at quarterback. Jones' recovery will likely dictate how 2026 goes for Indianapolis, as the Colts seem likely to head into the season with Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson again behind him on the depth chart.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Indianapolis Colts futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Indianapolis Colts 2026 odds

Odds to … Aug 1 July 1 June 1 Feb Go Over win total 7.5 (-140) 7.5 (-140) 7.5 (-130) 8.5 (+105) Go Under win total 7.5 (+115) 7.5 (+115) 7.5 (+110) 8.5 (-125) Miss playoffs -205 -205 -215

Make playoffs +170 +170 +170

Win AFC South +380 +380 +390

Win AFC +2900 +2900 +2800

Win Super Bowl +6000 +6000 +6500 +6000

The market hasn't been impressed with the Colts' offseason, as their win total market projection has dropped since the start of the offseason. However, if Jones continues to receive positive health updates after participating in drills at OTAs, that could change as Shane Steichen has managed to win at least eight games in each of his three seasons coaching the team while juggling quarterbacks.

Indianapolis Colts futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +10000 7.5 Over 8 3rd, AFC South 2024 +8000 8.5 Under 8 2nd, AFC South 2023 +12500 6.5 Over 9 2nd, AFC South 2022 +2240 9.5 Under 4 3rd, AFC South 2021 +3500 9 Push 9 2nd, AFC South

Since last winning the division title in 2014, the Colts have managed fewer than seven wins twice and more than nine wins twice, with six seasons at eight or nine wins. The defining trait of that period has been instability at quarterback, as the team has finished with seven different leading passers in seven seasons since Andrew Luck's surprise retirement.

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Indianapolis Colts 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 8-9 9.73 5.78 (8) 5.34 (17) 18.9 (5)

The Colts ranking fifth in DVOA suggests their first half shouldn't just be written off as solely due to their schedule, and Pythagorean wins (based on point differential) put them closer to a 10-win team than an 8-9 team. Not only did Indy rank top 10 in yards per pass and run play on offense, the Colts played strong situational football and led the league in goal to go situations. The defense finished second in yards allowed per rush but struggled more against the pass and ranked just 26th in sack rate.

Indianapolis Colts 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB

Easton Stick

RB Tyler Goodson, Ameer Abdullah, Salvon Ahmed Roydell Williams Seth McGowan (7) WR Michael Pittman, DJ Montgomery Nick Westbrook-Ihkine, Liam Clifford Deion Burks (7) TE

Carson Towt

OL Braden Smith, Danny Pinter

Jalen Farmer (4) DL Neville Gallimore, Eric Johnson, Chris Wormley Colby Wooden, Jerry Tillery, Derrick Nnadi

EDGE Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis Arden Key, Michael Clemons George Gumbs (5), Caden Curry (6) LB Zaire Franklin, Germaine Pratt, Jacob Phillips, Buddy Johnson Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Veresuk CJ Allen (2), Bryce Boettcher (4) CB Kenny Moore, Chris Lammons Cam Taylor-Britt, Rob Carter

S Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas, George Odom Juanyeh Thomas, Jonathan Owens A.J. Haulcy (3) STAFF







Most of the Colts' focus this offseason was on defense, including bringing in two potential new starters with their first two picks in linebacker C.J. Allen and safety A.J. Cauley. Not as much was done to address the mediocre pass rush with Arden Key the primary new face. On offense, the sole move of note involves bringing in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to replace Michael Pittman in the offense, with the team's loss at right tackle expected to be addressed internally after Jalen Travis played well in limited action as a rookie.

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Indianapolis Colts 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 BAL

2 @KC

3 HOU

4 @WAS London 5 @PIT

6 TEN

7 @MIN

8 @JAC

9 DAL

10 MIA

11 @HOU Thu 12 NYG

13 bye

14 @PHI

15 @TEN

16 CIN

17 @CLE

18 JAC



The Colts have a brutal three-game start to the season with facing the Ravens, Chiefs and Texans before a trip to London, so things could get ugly early, particularly if Jones isn't ready for Week 1. They'll get to scrap a road game for international play, and the schedule gets more manageable after that, with plenty of winnable home games on tap.

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Indianapolis Colts futures picks

Under 7.5 wins (+110)

Steichen has worked wonders with what he's been given during his tenure as quarterbacks have come and gone, but this team appears to be a house of cards ready to fall. I can't expect the offense to look anything like it did last year with Jones coming off a major injury plus questionable receiving depth, and this team could be one or two key injuries away from focusing on the pursuit of the No. 1 overall pick, particularly with a tough opening two months on the schedule. Those looking to take a little more risk can throw a sprinkle on the Colts to finish last in the division at +245.