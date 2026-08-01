Betting the Commanders in 2026: See how Washington's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Commanders entered 2025 with big expectations following a run to the NFC Championship Game, but issues on both sides of the ball led to Washington losing 10 of its final 12 games to fall well short of its 9.5 win total. The hope for 2026 is that better health from key players like Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin can spur a rebound on offense while key additions like first-round pick Sonny Styles can elevate the defense, but the NFC East suddenly looks much tougher with the Giants' coaching upgrade and the Cowboys also fortifying their defense.
We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Washington Commanders futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are from DraftKings.
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Washington Commanders 2026 odds
|Odds to …
|Aug 1
|July 1
|June 1
|Feb
|Go Over win total
|7.5 (-125)
|7.5 (-125)
|7.5 (-120)
|7.5 (-110)
|Go Under win total
|7.5 (+105)
|7.5 (+105)
|7.5 (+100)
|7.5 (-110)
|Miss playoffs
|-265
|-265
|-275
|Make playoffs
|+215
|+215
|+220
|Win NFC East
|+460
|+460
|+500
|Win NFC
|+3000
|+3000
|+3000
|Win Super Bowl
|+6000
|+6000
|+6500
|+6000
The Commanders are continuing to build steam on positive outcomes for the 2026 season, with the juice on Over 7.5 wins escalating and the odds to win the division dropping. The latter could in part be attributed to the division favorite losing one of its top playmakers when A.J. Brown was traded to the Patriots at the beginning of June.
Washington Commanders futures trends
|Year
|Super Bowl odds
|Win total
|Result
|Actual wins
|Finish
|2025
|+1800
|9.5
|Under
|5
|3rd, NFC East
|2024
|+15000
|6.5
|Over
|12
|L, NFC Champ
|2023
|+8000
|6.5
|Under
|4
|4th, NFC East
|2022
|+7600
|7.5
|Over
|8
|4th, NFC East
|2021
|+4000
|8.5
|Under
|7
|3rd, NFC East
Aside from their Cinderella 2024 season, the Commanders haven't finished higher than 22nd in scoring since Kirk Cousins left following the 2017 season. The last two times the franchise won the NFC East, it did so with nine wins or fewer (7-9 in 2020, 9-7 in 2015).
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Washington Commanders 2025 season review
|Record
|Py Wins
|Yds/play (Rk)
|Opp y/p (Rk)
|DVOA (Rk)
|5-12
|6.18
|5.47 (12)
|6.02 (30)
|-12.9 (23)
The offense played reasonably well for Washington last year despite Daniels missing 10 games due to injury, though the team only went 2-5 in games he started. The Commanders finished fifth in yards per rush despite entering the season with one of the weaker RB rooms in the league on paper thanks in part to the emergence of seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Only the Cowboys gave up more yards per passing play than Washington, which also had the second-worst red zone defense in the league.
Washington Commanders 2026 offseason review
|Lost
|Added
|Drafted
|QB
|Josh Johnson, Jeff Driskel
|Athan Kaliakmanis (7)
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez, Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chase Edmonds
|Rachaad White, Jerome Ford
|Kaytron Allen (6)
|WR
|Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, Chris Moore
|Dyami Brown, Van Jefferson, Nick Nash, River Cracraft
|Antonio Williams (3)
|TE
|Zach Ertz, Tyree Jackson
|Chig Okonkwo
|OL
|Tyler Biadasz, George Fant, Lucas Niang
|Foster Sarell, Tyler Cooper
|Matt Gulbin (6)
|DL
|Eddie Goldman, Sheldon Day
|Tim Settle, Charles Omenihu, DJ Davidson
|EDGE
|Von Miller, Jalyn Holmes
|Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson
|Joshua Josephs (5)
|LB
|Bobby Wagner, Preston Smith, Jake Martin
|Leo Chenal
|Sonny Styles (1)
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Jones, Noah Igbinoghene
|Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Rasul Douglas, Qwuantrezz Knight
|S
|Nick Cross
|STAFF
|Kliff Kingsbury (OC), Joe Whitt (DC)
|Daronte Jones (DC)
David Blough takes over the offensive coordinator role after two seasons as assistant quarterbacks coach, and he'll be tasked with getting the most out of a passing game with unproven options behind Terry McLaurin. The defense should have more new faces in the starting lineup than returning options, headlined by Styles at linebacker and a pair of free-agent edge rushers in Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.
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Washington Commanders 2026 schedule
|Week
|Opp
|Notes
|1
|@PHI
|2
|@DAL
|3
|SEA
|4
|IND
|London
|5
|NYG
|6
|@SF
|Mon
|7
|bye
|8
|PHI
|9
|LAR
|10
|@NYG
|Thu
|11
|CIN
|Mon
|12
|@ARI
|13
|@TEN
|14
|HOU
|15
|ATL
|16
|@MIN
|17
|@JAC
|18
|DAL
Washington starts out with two key divisional matchups before a three game "home" stand that is interrupted by a trip to London, where they'll lose one of their home games on the season. The best chance to pick up wins could come after the bye with easier road opponents mixed in with tougher home games.
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Washington Commanders futures picks
- Under 7.5 wins (+100)
It feels like there are two ways to go with the Commanders this season: take the Under as I'm doing here, or shoot high on a positive play by taking them on a big alternate win total Over, or at the very least taking them to make the playoffs at +220. We've seen the ceiling for Daniels and the offense. But when accounting for the lack of weapons in the passing game, transitioning to a first-time offensive coordinator and then expecting major improvement from the defense, it seems to me like we're banking on a lot going right just to get to .500. I'll take the Under at plus odds and bank on the high-wire act not being successful.