Betting the Falcons in 2026: See how Atlanta's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Falcons failed to make the playoffs for the eighth straight season in 2025, and it cost coach Raheem Morris his job. In comes two-time Coach of the Year winner Kevin Stefanski, who took the Browns to the playoffs twice during Atlanta's postseason drought. However, Stefanski's Browns won just eight games between the last two years combined while a Falcons team that fired its coach won eight games alone in 2025, finishing tied with two teams for the division lead but landing in third place due to tiebreakers. And just like in Cleveland, Stefanski will have to manage a quarterback battle between 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. and former Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Atlanta Falcons futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

Fans interested in betting on NFL and Super Bowl futures should check out the latest DraftKings promo code.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 odds

Odds to … Aug 1 July 1 June 1 Feb Go Over win total 6.5 (-146) 6.5 (-115) 6.5 (-115) 6.5 (-140) Go Under win total 6.5 (+125) 6.5 (-105) 6.5 (-105) 6.5 (+115) Miss playoffs -300 -400 -400

Make playoffs +240 +310 +310

Win NFC South +425 +425 +450

Win NFC +5500 +5500 +5500

Win Super Bowl +13000 +13000 +12000 +8000

The market initially faded the Falcons early in the offseason but July brought steam back to their win total Over and odds to make the playoffs, though their still considered a longshot for the latter despite missing out due to tiebreakers last season. The Falcons have the longest odds to win the division at DraftKings after finishing behind only the Bucs in point differential.

Atlanta Falcons futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +8000 8.5 Under 8 3rd, NFC South 2024 +3000 9.5 Under 8 2nd, NFC South 2023 +7000 8.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC South 2022 +23000 4.5 Over 7 4th, NFC South 2021 +8000 7.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC South

While the Falcons have gone Under their win total in seven of the last eight seasons, they have finished with seven or eight wins in all but one of those years. That one year, they slipped to 4-12. A -18 point differential suggests they probably deserved better.

If you want to wager on NFL futures, you have to check out the latest FanDuel promo code.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 8-9 7.23 5.40 (13) 5.28 (16) -6.4 (19)

The Falcons were solid almost across the board in 2025 with the main exception being a defense that ranked 25th in yards per rush, but that defense also finished top five in both sack rate and interception rate. The offense finished top seven in both metrics and shined in goal to go situations, where they tied for second in the league. The Falcons beat both the Bills and Rams last season, the former in a decisive victory early in the season where the defense showed its upside and the latter late in the year to ultimately cost the Rams the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 offseason review

Stefanski inherits an impressive set of weapons on offense, and could lean on Tagovailoa's accuracy to unlock his offense should the former Dolphin win the starting job. The other most impactful addition on offense may be at right tackle (the blind side for either left-handed QB), where the oft-penalized Jawaan Taylor takes over after Kaleb McGary missed the 2025 season due to injury and then retired. On defense, Christian Harris will likely be tabbed to replace Kaden Elliss at linebacker, while Sansom Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari will attempt to shore up the depth at edge rusher behind the team's 2025 first round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce.

Before you wager on NFL or Super Bowl futures, head over to our BetMGM promo code to see a great offer.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @PIT

2 CAR

3 @GB Thu 4 @NO Mon 5 BAL

6 CHI

7 SF

8 @TB

9 CIN Madrid 10 KC

11 bye

12 @MIN

13 DET

14 @CLE

15 @WAS

16 TB

17 NO

18 @CAR



The Falcons have plenty of travel to start the year but will likely appreciate getting trips to Pittsburgh and Green Bay out of the way early rather than after the temperature drops. They're one of two NFC South teams (along with the Saints) to lose a home game to international play. Their third-place schedule includes tough non-common opponents in the Chiefs and 49ers, and it's likely Patrick Mahomes will be back to full health by the Falcons game.

If you want to tail R.J. White and other SportsLine and CBS experts, check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Atlanta Falcons futures picks

Over 6.5 wins (-146)

Win NFC South (+425)

I'm a bit surprised by how down the market is on a Falcons team that is usually pretty solid, as it's not like anyone else in the NFC South looks to be running away from the pack. Atlanta suffered some tough, close losses last year, including missing an extra point late to lose by one point in Foxborough before back-to-back overtime losses to the Colts (at the end of their 8-2 start) and Panthers, meaning there were opportunities for them to come away with one more win and the division title. A potential upgrade in coach and at quarterback if health cooperates (and the team's strong sack rate last year suggests Tagovailoa might be able to stay healthy) gives this team as much upside as anyone in the division despite having the worst odds to win it.