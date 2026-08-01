Betting the Rams in 2026: See how Los Angeles' win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Rams led the league in scoring in 2025 but fell short of even winning their division thanks in part to 38-37 loss in overtime to the Seahawks in Seattle. The remedy? Try to create the best defense in the league for 2026. That plan started by trading with the Chiefs for Trent McDuffie then signing his former teammate Jaylen Watson in free agency, with both grading as top-20 cornerbacks last season. The biggest move came on June 1 when the team shipped Jared Verse and picks to the Browns for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and the upgrade even has Aaron Donald contemplating coming out of retirement. Those moves elevate the ceiling of the defense both up front and on the back end, and they're a big reason why the Rams will be the consensus Super Bowl favorites heading into the 2026 season.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Los Angeles Rams futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Los Angeles Rams 2026 odds

Odds to … Aug 1 July 1 June 1 Feb Go Over win total 11.5 (-125) 11.5 (-115) 11.5 (+100) 10.5 (-140) Go Under win total 11.5 (+105) 11.5 (-105) 11.5 (-120) 10.5 (+115) Miss playoffs +350 +350 +270

Make playoffs -460 -460 -440

Win NFC West +100 +100 +110

Win NFC +295 +295 +330

Win Super Bowl +550 +550 +600 +950

While the Rams were co-favorites with the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl after the latter hoisted the trophy in February, their offseason had moved them to a clear +800 favorite prior to the Garrett trade, with the Seahawks tied for the second shortest odds with the Bills and Ravens at +1000. The trade shifted the market significantly, with the Rams moving down to +600 after the deal and likely to drop further as bets are made throughout the offseason. Their win total sat at its February price on June 1 prior to the Garrett trade, while they moved from +144 to +110 to win the NFC West with the deal.

Los Angeles Rams futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +2000 9.5 Over 12 L, NFC Championship 2024 +3000 8.5 Over 10 L, Divisional round 2023 +8000 6.5 Over 10 L, Wild card round 2022 +1120 10.5 Under 5 3rd, NFC West 2021 +1200 10.5 Over 12 W, Super Bowl

The Rams have finished Over their win total in five of the last six seasons, but they haven't started a season at shorter than +1000 to win the Super Bowl since 2002, a year they were coming off a 14-2 season and Super Bowl loss. After going 12 straight years without a playoff berth, the Rams have been to the postseason seven times in Sean McVay's nine seasons as head coach, with last year's team his best in terms of point differential at +172.

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Los Angeles Rams 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 12-5 12.28 6.18 (1) 5.19 (14) 39.9 (2)

While the Rams finished just third in yards per pass play, their volume allowed the offense to finish first in yards per play overall while avoiding negative plays as the second-best team in both interception and sack rate. The defense squeaked inside the top 10 of both sack and interception rate as well but finished just 13th per play against the pass and 19th against the run. The defense was able to get stops when it needed, ranking third in red zone success rate.

Los Angeles Rams 2026 offseason review

There hasn't been a lot of turnover for the Rams, but the additions they have made should be impactful. McDuffie and Watson will lead a cornerback group that lost several contibutors, while Garrett should elevate the play of the entire front seven with the attention he commands. On offense, Ty Simpson has the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart and will prepare to take over the offense once Matthew Stafford retires.

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Los Angeles Rams 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 SF Aus, Thu 2 NYG Mon 3 @DEN

4 @PHI

5 BUF Mon 6 ARI

7 @LV

8 LAC

9 @WAS

10 @ARI

11 bye

12 GB Wed 13 KC Thu 14 @SF

15 DAL

16 @SEA Fri 17 @TB

18 SEA



A difficult schedule starts with a trip to Australia to open the season, with the team losing its home game against the 49ers for the Melbourne matchup. They'll get to play at home the following week with an extra day of rest due to the Monday matchup. The NFL put the Rams in a unique situation later in the year by making them part of the Wednesday game during Thanksgiving week, which will be preceded by the team's bye. Perhaps the most crucial part of the schedule comes in the last three weeks when they'll have both matchups against the Seahawks.

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Los Angeles Rams futures picks

Most win (+590)

The Rams' win total is too high and their Super Bowl odds are too short for me to want to play either, but I don't really want to fade the team either with the upgrades on defense and how well the offense played last year. The best case for doing so would likely be anticipating key injuries lowering the ceiling of the team, particularly with Stafford, who has battled to stay healthy at times during the twilight of his career. If you're making a positive play, I prefer the most wins market, which offers juicier odds than the team to win the Super Bowl.