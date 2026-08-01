Betting the Seahawks in 2026: See how Seattle's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The 2025 Seahawks were not in the Super Bowl conversation heading into the season at +6000, with the loss of DK Metcalf leading to questions about the ceiling of the offense and the move to Sam Darnold at quarterback causing much of the same. But not only did the team's young defense go from being solidly above average to one of the best units in the league, but the offense enjoyed nearly as much success as Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak proved the doubters wrong. The Seahawks won a close NFC Championship Game against the division rival Rams and a not-so-close Super Bowl against the AFC champion Patriots, but despite their brilliance in 2025, they remain in the shadow of the Rams in 2026 thanks in part to the Myles Garrett trade, which made Los Angeles even bigger Super Bowl favorites.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Seattle Seahawks futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

Fans interested in betting on NFL and Super Bowl futures should check out the latest DraftKings promo code.

Seattle Seahawks 2026 odds

Odds to … Aug 1 July 1 June 1 Feb Go Over win total 10.5 (-115) 10.5 (-115) 10.5 (-130) 10.5 (-130) Go Under win total 10.5 (-105) 10.5 (-105) 10.5 (+110) 10.5 (+110) Miss playoffs +184 +184 +200

Make playoffs -225 -225 -225

Win NFC West +205 +205 +196

Win NFC +600 +600 +570

Win Super Bowl +1100 +1100 +1100 +950

While the Rams' Garrett trade didn't lead to any initial movement on Seattle's win total on June 1, they did become a longer shot to win the division (+160 to +196), conference (+500 to +570) and Super Bowl (+1000 to +1100). That's with the Seahawks coming off a season where they had a top-three scoring offense for the first time since 2005 and their best point differential ever (though not on a per-game basis due to the 17-game schedule). Their win total eventually saw a bit of movement to the Under as their division and conference odds continued to climb.

Seattle Seahawks futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +6000 8.5 Over 14 W, Super Bowl 2024 +6600 7.5 Over 10 2nd, NFC West 2023 +3500 8.5 Over 9 3rd, NFC West 2022 +17000 5.5 Over 9 L, Wild card round 2021 +2500 9.5 Under 7 4th, NFC West

Mike Macdonald has now beat the team's win total by multiple games in each of his first two seasons, which is becoming a consistent trend for Seattle. Its defense hadn't finished top 10 in scoring before leading the league last year, while the Seahawks had a top-three scoring offense for just the second time ever. The Seahawks haven't had a double-digit win total since 2017, when they were coming off five straight trips to the playoffs but missed the postseason for the first time with Russell Wilson under center.

If you want to wager on NFL futures, you have to check out the latest FanDuel promo code.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 14-3 13.04 5.88 (6) 4.56 (2) 41.2 (1)

What's not to like? Let's start with the passing offense, which finished second in yards per play but 28th in interception rate as Darnold threw 14 picks while the only pass from Cooper Kupp all year also ended in an interception. The offense ranked 25th in yards per rush and was average or worse in situations like third down and the red zone. The defense didn't have any nits to pick, finishing top two in yards per play against both the run and pass as well as No. 1 in third down success rate and second in goal to go situations.

Seattle Seahawks 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB





RB Kenneth Walker Emanuel Wilson Jadarian Price (1) WR Dareke Young Irvin Charles, Kyre Duplessis Emmanuel Henderson (6) TE

Nick Vannett

OL

Bobby Hart Beau Stephens (5) DL



Deven Eastern (7) EDGE Boye Mafe Dante Fowler

LB





CB Riq Woolen, Tyler Hall Noah Igbinoghene, D'Anthony Bell, Brandon Johnson Julian Neal (3), Michael Dansby (7), Andre Fuller (7) S Coby Bryant Rodney Thomas Bud Clark (2) STAFF Klint Kubiak (OC) Brian Fleury (OC)



While Kenneth Walker III is a big loss, perhaps the toughest departure to overcome will be Klint Kubiak, who left his successful run as offensive coordinator to take a head coaching position. New OC Brian Fleury comes from San Francisco with a background coaching tight ends. He'll get a mostly intact unit to lead, with first-round pick Jadarian Price and free-agent acquisition Emanuel Wilson replacing Walker and likely Zach Charbonnet at the top of the depth chart as the latter recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Divisional Round in January. The defense will also have to replace a few key departures, most notably in the secondary with Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant, and the Seahawks followed the Price pick with two Day 2 defenders to help in the secondary.

Before you wager on NFL or Super Bowl futures, head over to our BetMGM promo code to see a great offer.

Seattle Seahawks 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 NE Wed 2 @ARI

3 @WAS

4 LAC

5 SF

6 @DEN Thu 7 KC

8 CHI Mon 9 ARI

10 @LV

11 bye

12 @SF

13 DAL Mon 14 NYG

15 @PHI Sat 16 LAR Fri 17 @CAR

18 @LAR



The defending Super Bowl champs have games scheduled on six different days of the week, with the chaos starting in Week 1 when the opening night kickoff was moved to Wednesday to accommodate the Australia game the following night. The schedule is more manageable in the first half with just one tough road opponent on the docket until Week 12, when they face the 49ers. Both games against the Rams come in the final three weeks when the composition of both teams will come down in part to injury luck after a long season.

If you want to tail R.J. White and other SportsLine and CBS experts, check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Seattle Seahawks futures picks

Under 10.5 wins (+110)

I expect the defense will continue to be top notch, but I'm worried about how the offense will cope with the loss of Kubiak as well as the run game being led by less experienced options. Will the new OC be able to make an offense with one standout option in Smith-Njigba work? Will Darnold start seeing ghosts if the offensive line doesn't stay as healthy as it did last year? I think the value is fading the Seahawks and backing a Super Bowl hangover that has affected plenty of teams in recent years. If they have a top-three defense and a middle of the road offense, this will likely be around a 10-11 win team, so I'll take the plus odds on the Under here.