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Betting the Steelers in 2026: See how Pittsburgh's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

We're breaking down Steelers futures in our 2026 betting preview, featuring odds, trends, schedule and more

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Mike Tomlin surprised NFL fans everywhere by stepping down after taking the Steelers to their first division title since 2020, and he leaves behind a legacy of 13 trips to the playoffs and one Super Bowl championship. Mike McCarthy steps in as only the fourth Steelers head coach since the merger, and he brings his own Super Bowl championship, fittingly won by beating the Steelers in their most recent trip to the title game. He'll reunite with Aaron Rodgers in what is expected to be the four-time MVP's final season as he tries to fend off Father Time for one more year.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Pittsburgh Steelers futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 odds

Odds to …Aug 1July 1June 1Feb
Go Over win total8.5 (+110)8.5 (+100)8.5 (+100)8.5 (+115)
Go Under win total8.5 (-130)8.5 (-120)8.5 (-120)8.5 (-140)
Miss playoffs-168-168-175
Make playoffs+140+140+144
Win AFC North+510+510+500
Win AFC+2300+2300+2200
Win Super Bowl+5000+5000+5000+6000

Rodgers' announcement that he would return to the Steelers in 2026 helped boost the Steelers' odds slightly, but in July their win total started to shift back towards its original Under pricing. Their +510 odds to repeat as division champions sits well below the Ravens and Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers futures trends

YearSuper Bowl oddsWin totalResultActual winsFinish
2025+40008.5Over10L, Wild card round
2024+50008Over10L, Wild card round
2023+50008.5Over10L, Wild card round
2022+80007.5Over93rd, AFC North
2021+50008.5Over9L, Wild card round

The market has been predicting a fall-off for the Steelers for years, but they've beaten their win total in six straight seasons. They've also won at least nine games in 11 of the last 12 years and haven't finished with a losing record since 2003.

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Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 season review

RecordPy WinsYds/play (Rk)Opp y/p (Rk)DVOA (Rk)
10-78.765.26 (17)5.46 (19)8.2 (12)

The Steelers offense managed to be pretty average across the board, and while they ranked just 23rd in yards per pass play, above-average numbers avoiding sacks and interceptions helped keep the offense afloat. It was a similar story on defense, where overall below-average numbers against the pass were boosted by strong sack and interception production.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 offseason review


LostAddedDrafted
QBSkylar Thompson
Drew Allar (3)
RBKenneth GainwellRico Dowdle, Travis HomerRiley Nowkowski (5), Eli Heidenreich (7)
WRCalvin Austin, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty MillerMichael Pittman, A.T. Perry, Cole Burgess, Brandon Smith, Joaquin DavisGermie Bernard (2), Kaden Wetjen (4)
TEJonnu Smith, Connor Heyward, Donald ParhamJaheim Bell, Robert Tonyan
OLIsaac Seumalo, Calvin Anderson, Andrus Peat, Jack Driscoll, Max ScharpingBrock Hoffman, Lorenzo ThompsonMax Iheanachor (1), Gennings Dunker (3)
DLDaniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Jacob SladeSebastian Joseph-Day, Jahvaree RitzieGabriel Rubio (6)
EDGEJeremiah MoonJacoby Windmon  
LB
Jamin Davis
CBJames PierreJamel Dean, Donelko SlaughterDaylen Everette (3)
SMiles Killebrew, Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark, Jabrill PeppersJaquan Brisker, Jack HendersonRobert Spears-Jennings (7)
STAFFMike Tomlin (HC), Arthur Smith (OC), Teryl Austin (DC)Mike McCarthy (HC), Brian Angelichio (OC), Patrick Graham (DC)

The biggest question for the 2026 Steelers is how the team will adjust to the culture change from Tomlin to McCarthy, who brings along a first time offensive coordinator in Brian Angelchio whose experience has largely focused on coaching tight ends. Michael Pittman and Germie Bernard come aboard to give the passing attack a little more juice after it relied primarily on DK Metcalf and a rotating cast of tight ends last year. On defense, the main change comes in the secondary with Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker joining the fold.

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Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 schedule

WeekOppNotes
1ATL
2@NE
3CIN
4@CLEThu
5IND
6@TB
7@NOParis
8CLE
9bye
10@CIN
11@PHI
12DENFri
13HOU
14@JACMon
15BAL
16CAR
17@TEN
18@BAL

The Steelers get the benefit of losing a road game to international travel just like the Ravens and Bengals, making the benefit relatively low impact for the divisional race. Pittsburgh having to face the Eagles and Broncos as part of their non-common opponent slate means the second half of the year looks particularly dicey, where they'll square off with six potential playoff contenders in a row coming out of the bye.

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Pittsburgh Steelers futures picks

  • Under 8.5 wins (-130)

The loss of Mike Tomlin, the potential for Aaron Rodgers to slip a bit in his age-42 season and a tougher schedule earned by virtue of winning the division last year combines to keep me away from any positive plays for the Steelers this year. However, the way the schedule is set up, this might be a better bet to make in-season if the Steelers can stack wins early and put a 9.5 or 10.5 in play before hitting the Under at a fair price. The win division price is intriguing for anyone wanted to back a positive play on Pittsburgh.

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