Two of college basketball's most prestigious programs square off for the first time as Big Ten foes, as UCLA heads to Assembly Hall to take on Indiana at 8 p.m. ET tonight. These two teams have moved in opposite directions over the past month. The Bruins have won seven of their eight contests since Jan. 14, whereas the Hoosiers have dropped six of eight games in that same timeframe. But will Indiana be able to take advantage of UCLA's travel struggles tonight?

UCLA at Indiana odds

Spread: UCLA -1.5

UCLA -1.5 Total: 139.5

139.5 Money line: UCLA -130, Indiana +109

UCLA opened as a consensus 2.5-point road favorite, but has dropped to -1.5 as of Friday morning. The total has also fallen from 140.5 to 139.5. The Bruins are -130 on the money line (wager $130 to win $100) while the Hoosiers are +109 (wager $100 to win $109) home underdogs.

The SportsLine Projection Model model leans to the Over in this matchup and projects one side of the spread to hit almost 60% of the time. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for UCLA-Indiana, on SportsLine. SportsLine expert Chip Patterson has already given out a play on the spread.

UCLA saw its seven-game win streak snapped on Tuesday after Illinois beat the Bruins 83-78. UCLA is 0-5 in games that have taken place in the Eastern or Central time zones this season and will be aiming to end that skid in Bloomington. Like any Mick Cronin-coached team, the Bruins are quite difficult to score on, ranking 12th in defensive efficiency on KenPom. Five different UCLA players average at least 1 steal per game, with guard Kobe Johnson leading the way at 1.8. On offense, forward Tyler Bilodeau is tops on the team with 14.3 points per game in his first season in Westwood after spending his last two years with Oregon State.

Indiana had big expectations after bringing in a few high-profile transfers, including big man Oumar Ballo, scoring guard Myles Rice and sharpshooter Luke Goode. A disappointing campaign has led to the decision from head coach Mike Woodson to step down at the end of the season. Indiana's season-long five-game losing streak ended on Tuesday after picking up a stunning road upset over No. 11 Michigan State. Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 19 points off the bench in that showdown, while Ballo added 14 points and 10 rebounds.