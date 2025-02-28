The start of the Big Ten tournament is now less than two weeks away, and the top contenders in the conference are playing for a coveted double bye. There is currently a three-way tie in the Big Ten standings for fourth place, which would be the final team that would get to waltz into the quarterfinals. No. 16 Maryland, No. 20 Purdue and UCLA all sit at 11-6 in Big Ten play, with the Boilermakers and Bruins squaring off in a crucial clash tonight at 8 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena.

UCLA at Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -5.5

Purdue -5.5 Total: 139.5

139.5 Money line: Purdue -224, UCLA +184

Purdue has been bet up to -5.5 after opening as a 4.5-point home favorite per SportsLine consensus, whereas the total has stayed put at 139.5. The Boilermakers are -224 on the money line (wager $224 to win $100), while the Bruins are +184 (wager $100 to win $184).

After starting off 19-5, Purdue is in the midst of its coldest stretch of the season thanks to a four-game losing streak. The first three defeats were against ranked competition; however, the low point came last game after being outscored 48-21 in the second half vs. Indiana and losing 73-58. So what has been the Boilermakers' Achilles' heel? In the month of February, they rank last in college basketball in 2-point defense per Bart Torvik—with 66.8% of all shots inside the arc going in against them. The next-worse defense over that span is No. 363-ranked Columbia at 62.1%. But Purdue still has plenty of experience remaining from last year's runner-up to help fix its issues, including leading scorers Trey Kaufman-Renn (19.2 points per game), Braden Smith (15.8 PPG) and Fletcher Loyer (13.9 PPG).

Purdue's opponent knows a little something about turning things around, as UCLA followed a four-game losing streak in January with seven wins in a row. Mick Cronin, who just picked up his 500th career win in UCLA's 69-61 triumph over Ohio State on Sunday, is known for coaching up defense, and this group is no exception. The Bruins are especially lethal in forcing mistakes, as their opponents are turning the ball over on 23.4% of possessions—tied for the third-highest rate in the country. They have four different guards who average at least one steal per game, with Eric Dailey Jr. leading that bunch on the offensive end with 11.6 points per game. UCLA also has versatile forward Tyler Bilodeau who is tops on the team with 13.9 PPG.