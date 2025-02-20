There's plenty of college hoops action taking place on Thursday, but only one game involves a team ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll. That would be No. 20 Maryland, which hosts USC at 8:30 p.m. ET for the first-ever Big Ten conference matchup between these two programs. The Terrapins, who have won three in a row and eight of their last 10, enter Thursday 20-6 this season and 10-5 in Big Ten play, good for fifth in the conference standings. The Trojans, meanwhile, have dropped five of their last eight contests and are 14-11 overall with a 6-8 conference record, ranking 11th in the Big Ten.

Will the Terrapins stay hot and pick up another Big Ten win? Or can the Trojans pull off an upset like they did earlier this month against Michigan State?

USC at Maryland odds

Spread: Maryland -11.5

Maryland -11.5 Total: 154.5

154.5 Money line: Maryland -741, USC +541

Maryland opened as 10.5-point favorites and that number jumped up a point to 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon. The total has also moved up a bit, going from 152.5 to 154.5. The Terrapins are heavy money-line favorites at -741 (bet $741 to win $100) after opening at -610, while the Trojans are +517 (bet $100 to win $517) underdogs after opening at +440.

The SportsLine Projection Model model leans to the Under in this matchup and projects one side of the spread to hit 65% of the time. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for USC-Maryland, on SportsLine. SportsLine experts Jason La Canfora and Bruce Marshall have also shared their picks on this matchup's over/under total.

Maryland is among the hottest teams in the Big Ten right now, and the Terrapins have been exceptionally good at home, winning 15 of 16 games at the XFINITY Center this season. Maryland is one of the best scoring teams in the nation, ranking 15th nationally and third in the Big Ten at 83.5 points per game. The Terrapins also have five players all averaging at least 12.0 points per game, led by freshman center Derik Queen at 16.0 points per contest. Maryland is also one of the most efficient shooting teams in the country, ranking 19th in shooting percentage and 31st beyond the arc. Queen and forward Julian Reese are each making well over 50% of their shots this year, and guard Selton Miguel (44.2%) and Ja'Kobi Gillespie (41.4%) are great sharpshooters from 3-point range. Maryland is also a great fastbreak team, averaging the 42nd-most fastbreak points per game this year. Defensively, the Terrapins are 54th in scoring defense, 73rd in opponent shooting percentage and are tied for sixth in scoring margin this season.

As for USC, the Trojans are 3-3 on the road this season and rank 106th in points per game at 76.6. The Trojans have three starters averaging double-digit points per game, headlined by junior guard Desmond Claude at 16.0. Like Maryland, USC is an efficient shooting team, ranking 30th nationally in shooting percentage and 64th from 3-point range. Claude is making over 50% of his shots, as is forward Josh Cohen, who is shooting 61.8% from the field as a key reserve. Wesley Yates III is the Trojans' most efficient 3-point shooter, making 42.4% of his shots from deep. Defensively, the Trojans rank just 212th in scoring defense at 72.9 points per game and 236th in opponent shooting percentage at 44.7%.