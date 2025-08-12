The last two national champions have emerged from the Big Ten, with defending champion Ohio State and 2024-25 victors Michigan. Here, we break down the best college football futures bets for the Big Ten for the upcoming 2025-26 college football season. For all of my daily best bets, go to the Inside the Lines blog. You can also get all of the Week 1 college football odds.

Big Ten best futures bets

Best win totals

Washington O 7.5 (+110, DraftKings)

Washington O 7.5 (+110, DraftKings)

Washington got a tough draw with Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, and Illinois, but the Oregon and Ohio State games are at home. If they can manage to just win one of those games, they would still have a solid chance of the over based on the rest of their schedule. We don't know exactly how to weigh Washington given last year being a rebuild after losing QB Michael Penix and their coach, Kalen DeBoer. However, we do love what Demond Williams showed at the end of last season. We'll take the plus money here.

Northwestern O 3.5 (-180, Hard Rock)

We took a similar bet on Vandy last year at Over 2.5 wins, and it paid off for us. While Northwestern doesn't have a Diego Pavia, the Wildcats do have Preston Stone, who did win 10 games for SMU two seasons ago. Northwestern should have three wins between Western Illinois, Purdue, and UL-Monroe, so it's just a matter of scraping up one more. Between Minnesota and UCLA, we think Northwestern can muster up one more game.

Indiana O 8.5 (+115, DraftKings)

Indiana O 8.5 (+115, DraftKings)

Indiana has Oregon and Penn State on the road, but we would be foolish not to take the Over on a Curt Cignetti-coached football team. Indiana has likely two losses in those games, but there are no sure losses in their other 10 games. The Hoosiers also have three cakewalk non-conference games and play Michigan State, UCLA, Maryland, and Purdue. If they can split Iowa and Illinois, we like their chances of going 9-3.

Minnesota U 7.5 Wins (-165, DraftKings)

Minnesota's consensus line is 6.5, and usually when you go up a win on the total, you usually have to pay -180 or higher. But -165 is a reasonable price on the Under here. Minnesota finished last season 7-5 but ranks just 102nd in the country in offensive returning production. Exceeding your win output compared to your last two seasons is a tall order to ask of a redshirt freshman QB.

Oregon U 10.5 Wins (-160, DraftKings)

We like Oregon and give the Ducks a 70% chance to make the playoffs, but we think their most likely outcome is going 10-2. Oregon had several near losses last season to Boise State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State. While they were undefeated in the regular season, they weren't dominant. Oregon plays Penn State, Washington, and Iowa on the road, while facing Indiana and USC at home. We think the Ducks have around 2 losses (1.75) in those games, but we like their chances of winning every other game and going 10-2.

Longshot playoff bets

Indiana +590 (FanDuel), USC +450 (DraftKings)

USC is surprising even to us, but the odds indicate a fourth Big Ten playoff spot is likely, and we think the Trojans have the schedule layout to make noise. Indiana has Oregon and Penn State this season instead of just Ohio State like last season, but that means the Hoosiers have a higher chance of getting in with 10 wins.




