Biggest sportsbook liabilities for 2024 British Open

Scottie Scheffler stands to hurt sportsbooks the most if he were to hoist the Claret Jug.

The 152nd edition of The Open Championship is coming to Royal Troon Golf Club on Thursday and Scottie Scheffler continues his remarkable 2024 run of being a heavy pre-tournament favorite in majors. Scheffler has odds of +450 to win The Open at sportsbooks, which are the best odds going into an Open since Tiger Woods had +250 odds back in 2009 (Woods did not win that event).

Scheffler has taken the most bets and total dollars wagered at BetMGM sportsbooks nationwide and represents their biggest liability. At The Borgata Sportsbook in New Jersey, sportsbook director Thomas Gable told us that Scheffler has the most bets on him to win, but “no real liability.”

Scheffler has already won six tournaments and raked in $28 million in winnings this season.

“Viktor Hovland is our biggest liability at 30-1,” Gable said in a text message. “We also have some liability on Sepp Straka at 100-1.”

Hovland ranks last on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green, though he has had success at Opens in the past. The 26-year-old Norwegian has finished in the top 15 in each of his three appearances at this event.

Tristan Davis, BetMGM senior trader, echoed similar sentiments to Gable on Scheffler’s popularity with the public bettors.

“Scottie is the best-backed player, he has just under 25% of the handle,” Davis said. “But further down the page, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau have been the best-bet players with longer odds. I expect the money to keep flowing through, especially on Koepka. He is a crowd favorite in majors.”

Koepka, a five-time major winner, has not finished in the top 25 at any of the year’s first three majors but has four top-10 Open Championship finishes in his career.

Rory McIlroy at 10-1 (8.4% of the bets) and Ludvig Aberg at 12-1 (7.2%) were the golfers with the second- and third-most wagers at BetMGM.

Scheffer had the most wagers (15%) and handle (19%) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win The Open and was getting bet in his tournament matchup against McIlroy, according to Gable.

“Xander Schauffele has been our best bet matchup,” Davis told us. “He has [gone from] -110 to -135 to beat Ludvig Aberg. The -110 to -125 was the sharp stuff. It’s not a sharp play anymore. Same deal with Morikawa to beat Bryson [DeChambeau going from] -105 to -135.”

Brian Harman, the 2023 Open Championship winner, is in the middle of the oddsboard with 65-1 odds at DraftKings.