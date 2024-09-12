Bills-Dolphins FanDuel promo: $200 in bonuses, NFL Sunday Ticket

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL season continues with Week 2 beginning on Thursday. It’s a marquee matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Both teams are coming off come-from-behind victories in Week 1. Josh Allen was responsible for four total touchdowns in Week 1, while Tua Tagovailoa led all quarterbacks with 338 passing yards. The two teams are expected to compete for the title in the crowded AFC East.

Miami has lost four straight to Buffalo, but there are certainly questions as to how the Bills will deal with the early season heat in Miami.

As we head into Week 2, FanDuel is currently offering new users $200 in bonus bets and three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket once they place their first $5 wager.

Betting Type Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Spread +2.5 (-105) -2.5 (-115) Moneyline +120 -142 Total Over 48.5 (-115) Under 48.5 (-105)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

The FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up offer for new users is not your traditional bet-and-get sign-up offer. While there are similarities, FanDuel goes above and beyond in terms of rewarding its new users.

Users must sign up and make a minimum deposit of $5 to claim this offer. They must wager at least $5 on their first wager on any market. Once that bet is settled, FanDuel will add $200 worth of bonus bets to the user’s account. Those bonus bets can be placed on any market over the next week.

Users can place their first bet on any game, including on Bills-Dolphins on Thursday night. Once that first bet of at least $5 is graded, users have one week to use $200 in bonus bets. They can use those bonus bets to wager on the rest of the Week 2 action. In addition, users can bet on college football Week 3, the MLB stretch run, or any other sports they fancy.

The second part of the promotion gives users access to NFL Sunday Ticket. This is the only way to watch live out-of-market games on Sundays. Your local television market will only show 2-4 games, meaning there’s a whole bunch of other games you can’t watch live unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel new user promo code terms and conditions

FanDuel’s latest promotion is open to individuals who are at least 21 years old, have never registered for a FanDuel account in any state before, and are currently in a state where FanDuel operates. To take advantage of this offer, users need to deposit and place a $5 bet on any market. Bonus bets will be provided once the initial bet is settled. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued, or they will expire. Note that bonus bets have no cash value, and the original stake does not count toward payouts.

FanDuel betting markets

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, look no further than FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel is one of the top sportsbooks in the nation, and one of the main reasons for that is the amount of markets they post for every game, but especially NFL football.

Whether it’s a simple straight wager on a spread or total, or a more specific bet such as a player to score the first touchdown of the game, FanDuel has you covered with a wide variety of markets. Users can also place a same-game parlay, which allows them to combine multiple bets from a single game into one parlay for the chance at a larger payday (albeit with a lower probability of hitting).

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook offers its users a range of different options to ensure that they enjoy online sports betting responsibly and sensibly. Sports betting is meant to be for entertainment purposes, but sometimes users struggle with getting carried away.

FanDuel options include tools that allow users to limit the amount they can deposit or wager, time limits to help control how much time is spent gaming, or the option to exclude oneself from gaming for a period of time. Users can change their limits by logging into their account on the app.

Betting Bills-Dolphins at FanDuel

Thursday’s matchup between the Bills and the Dolphins should be a good one as the league kicks off its Week 2 schedule. New users who sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can claim $200 in bonus bets after making their first $5 wager. In addition, users can claim three free weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.