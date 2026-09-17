The Week 2 NFL schedule begins with Bills vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, as two teams tied for the best record in the NFL since 2023 meet in primetime. Buffalo is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. This is the first meeting between these teams since Buffalo recorded a 48-42 win in 2024. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here now and get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Bills vs. Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed Bills vs. Lions and revealed their two best bets, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Thursday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Lions vs. Bills betting preview

Week 2 starts off with a thrilling matchup, as the Bills and Lions are tied with the Eagles for the best record in the NFL since 2023 (37-15). Buffalo has won five straight head-to-head meetings between these teams, including a 48-42 win in 2024. Bills quarterback Josh Allen accounted for 430 total yards and four total touchdowns in that game, while Lions quarterback Jared Goff had 494 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

Detroit is 14-3 in primetime games over the past five seasons, and it is coming off a 31-30 overtime win against the Saints in Week 1. Buffalo is 18-2 in its last 20 home games, and it notched a 36-31 road win over the Texans last week. The Bills are 4.5-point favorites in the Bills vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 54.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bills vs. Lions picks, best bets

Josh Allen Over 248.5 passing yards (-114)

Isaac TeSlaa anytime touchdown scorer (+500)

Josh Allen Over 248.5 passing yards (-114)

"These two teams both scored and allowed 30 points in Week 1, though it took OT for Detroit. Even taking out overtime, the Lions were torched by Tyler Shough, who finished with 410 yards," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Josh Allen had 334 yards himself last week against a tough defense while leaning on DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid, and I expect him to look for those big gains again, playing a team that can run up the score in the Lions. I think this one is worth laddering to 300+ yards, and my only worry is the state of the field in Highmark Stadium's first regular-season game." Bet on Lions vs. Bills at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $365 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Isaac TeSlaa anytime touchdown scorer (+500)

"TeSlaa anytime touchdown is one of my favorite long-shot plays for Week 2," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "The Week 1 box score says zero catches, but the usage was encouraging. He played 68% of Detroit's offensive snaps, and Dan Campbell said this week that TeSlaa has "earned the right" to get more targets. The bigger reason I like it is his red-zone role. TeSlaa caught only 16 passes as a rookie, but six went for touchdowns. Five of his six receptions inside the opponent's 20 also resulted in scores. At 6-foot-4, he gives Jared Goff a massive target near the goal line. After Amon-Ra St. Brown's huge Week 1, Buffalo should give him plenty of attention in the red zone. That could create opportunity for TeSlaa." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on Bills vs. Lions: