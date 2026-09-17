Last Thursday allowed you to create an NFL SGP from a game in Australia, while your 'Thursday Night Football' SGP for Week 2 centers on the first regular season game from the new Highmark Stadium in Western New York. The Buffalo Bills will open their new venue versus the Detroit Lions, with both squads needing defensive stands to come out of Week 1 with victories. However, a TNF same-game parlay will likely center on offensive stars who will prominently feature in Lions vs. Bills props, such as Jared Goff and Josh Allen, who rank first and second, respectively, in passing touchdowns since 2022. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Each quarterback has an NFL props bar of 1.5 passing scores for 'Thursday Night Football,' and they're complemented by elite offensive weapons. Jahmyr Gibbs, James Cook and Amon-Ra St. Brown all have interesting NFL player props, with Gibbs' O/U for scrimmage yards at 125.5 after he had the second most total yards in Week 1 with 186. Before locking in any Lions vs. Bills picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Bills vs. Lions prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Lions vs. Bills on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Buffalo vs. Detroit here.

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Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Bills vs. Lions and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says D.J. Moore goes Under 59.5 receiving yards (-114) in a 4.5-star prop. Detroit is well acquainted with Moore from his time in the NFC North with the Bears, and the Lions appear to have insight on how to cover him. Even if you add up Moore's receiving totals from both of his games versus the Lions last season, he still went under this bar. Moore averaged just 28.5 receiving yards against Detroit in 2025.

This is a high-profile game with Buffalo opening its new stadium in primetime, which is a stage that Moore has historically underperformed on. Over his last four Thursday home games, he's gone under 59.5 receiving yards in each, also failing to find the endzone. Overall, Moore has been held under this bar in 11 of 18 games (61%) since the start of last season, as the AI model forecasts him to have 41.6 receiving yards on 'TNF.' See which other Lions vs. Bills same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Bills vs. Lions SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another 12 NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including a passing yardage prop that's 30 yards off. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Lions vs. Bills predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Thursday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.