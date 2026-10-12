In a possible Super Bowl preview, the Buffalo Bills clash with the Los Angeles Rams on 'Monday Night Football.' Buffalo is coming off a 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4, while Los Angeles defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20. The Bills (3-1), who lead the AFC East, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Rams (2-2), who are third in the NFC West, are just 1-1 as the home team in 2026. Aaron Donald (back) is set to return after missing the past two games. Wide receiver D.J. Moore (shoulder) is questionable for Buffalo, while defensive lineman Ed Oliver (knee) is out. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The latest Bills vs. Rams odds have Los Angeles as a 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 55.5, up a point in the hours leading up to the start time. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bills vs. Rams. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread Los Angeles Rams -3.5 Bills vs. Rams over/under 55.5 points Bills vs. Rams money line Los Angeles -175, Buffalo +154 Bills vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Bills vs. Rams streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bills vs. Rams predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bills vs. Rams, the model is going Under 55.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in each of Los Angeles' last two games as the home team. The Under is also 1-0 in Rams' games when the line is over 48 points.

Los Angeles' defense is second in he league, allowing 247.5 yards per game. The Rams have also allowed the ninth-fewest points on the season at 20.8. Quarterback Josh Allen leads the Buffalo offense. In four games, he has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,039 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford has been up and down. He also has started four games, completing 61.1% of his passes for 1,189 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions.

The model projects 50 combined points as the Under hits 63% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bills vs. Rams picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bills vs. Rams, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Rams spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.