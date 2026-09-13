The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans both have designs on a deep playoff run that could culminate in a title, and the first test comes Sunday when the teams meet at Reliant Stadium. The teams faced off in Houston last season, with the Texans taking a 23-19 victory, and both lost in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs. Fans who want to try NFL betting can claim the Fanatics promo code CBSFAN26 to receive a 10x$100 Bet Match when wagering with one of the best sports betting apps and top sportsbooks. For more details about this offer, check out the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Use the latest Fanatics promo code CBSFAN26 to bet on Bills vs. Texans and get 10x$100 bet match in FanCash:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m, ET in Houston, and Buffalo is a 1.5-point road favorite for spread betting at Fanatics Sportsbook. The total points scored for Over/Under betting is set at 44.5. The SportsLine Projection Model and our NFL experts have been all over the odds since they were released, and we are offering the best picks here for Bills vs. Texans.

Bills vs. Texans best bets for Sept. 13

Odds from Fanatics (subject to change)

Texans money line (-109 at Fanatics)

Texans +1.5 (-133 at Fanatics)

Over 44.5 (-105 at Fanatics)

Texans money line

As noted above, Houston won the most recent meeting as a fierce Texans defense had three takeaways and sacked Josh Allen eight times. The Bills had the edge in yardage 326-261, but Davis Mills started at quarterback for Houston. He was efficient, completing 16 of 30 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The defense did the rest, and the Texans should be in better shape with C.J. Stroud healthy and ready to lead the offense. He threw for 331 yards in a 23-20 home victory against the Bills in his only start against them in 2024. The SportsLine model has the Texans winning in 62% of its simulations as a very slight money line betting underdog. Both teams went 12-5 straight-up in the regular season in 2025. Use the latest Fanatics promo code CBSFAN26 and get 10x$100 bet match in FanCash when you wager on NFL Week 1:

Texans +1.5

If the model is taking Houston to win, of course it is backing it to cover the spread, and SportsLine top NFL expert R.J. White agrees. He thinks the Texans might be the better team this season and is suprised Buffalo is favored on the road. "The Bills are going through a defensive overhaul and the offense struggled against this defense in a loss last year," White says. "I'd take Houston up to -2 here." The model has Houston winning by five points, and it is covering the spread in 65% of the model's simulations. The Bills were 9-10 against the spread last season, going 6-9 ATS as a favorite and 5-5 ATS on the road. The Texans were 10-9 ATS in 2025, and they won last year as 4.5-point home underdogs against Buffalo. Use the latest Fanatics promo code CBSFAN26 to wager on NFL Week 1 and get 10x$100 bet match in FanCash:

Over 44.5

The Texans' defense makes this one a tough one to gauge, but the SportsLine model has a slight lean on the Over. This is a pretty low total, and last year's game hit 42 despite major struggles for Josh Allen and Co. and the Texans using their backup quarterback. Stroud threw for more than 4,000 yards as a rookie and cracked 3,000 despite missing three games last year. He hasn't been bad the previous two years, but he hasn't reached his rookie heights, and the team expects more from him in 2026. Allen threw for 3,668 yards, rushed for 579 and accounted for 39 TDs (14 rushing) in 2025. Buffalo went 9-8 to the Over last season, while Houston was 7-10 to the Over, with five of their nine home games eclipsing the game total. Use the latest Fanatics promo code CBSFAN26 to wager on NFL Week 1 and get 10x$100 bet match in FanCash: