Division leaders meet when the Buffalo Bills battle the Minnesota Vikings in a key matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Buffalo is coming off a 36-10 thrashing of Baltimore on Nov. 1, while Minnesota suffered its first loss of the season with a 19-15 setback at Detroit that same day. The Bills (6-1), who lead the AFC East, are 3-0 on the road in 2026. The Vikings (6-1), who lead the NFC North, are 3-0 on their home field this year. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The latest Bills vs. Vikings odds have Buffalo as a 3-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Bills picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bills vs. Vikings. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Vikings spread Bills -3 Bills vs. Vikings over/under 43.5 points Bills vs. Vikings money line Bills -175, Vikings +145 Bills vs. Vikings picks See picks at SportsLine Bills vs. Vikings streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Vikings vs. Bills predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bills vs. Vikings, the model is going Over 43.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in three out of the last four Buffalo games, which is on par with the Bills' season-long total results. The Over is 5-2 for the Bills as just two teams have seen the total eclipsed more often this season entering Week 9. Additionally, three out of the last four matchups between these two in Minnesota have gone over.

The Over is 4-3 for the Vikings over their last seven games versus AFC opponents, and Carson Wentz' insertion under center is forecasted to inject life into Minnesota's offense. Three Vikings are projected to top 60 scrimmage yards, while Josh Allen and James Cook are projected to total nearly 125 rushing yards. The model calls for 45 combined points as the Over connects in 52% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Vikings vs. Bills, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Vikings spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.