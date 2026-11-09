The final chance to make a Week 9 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Buffalo Bills travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings (+3.5, 45) at 8:15 p.m. ET in a matchup of 6-1 teams that could be a Super Bowl preview. Buffalo has the No. 1 scoring and total offense in the NFL, but that unit will clash with an elite Minnesota side that ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense and first in total defense. Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Minnesota, leaving Carson Wentz as the starter. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the most-bet 'MNF' prop lines, Josh Allen's passing yardage is 230.5, while Wentz's is 211.5. James Cook III leads all players with a prop line of 86.5 rushing yards, while Justin Jefferson has the highest receiving yardage over/under at 75.5. Before locking in any Vikings vs. Bills picks for 'Monday Night Football' SGPs, be sure to see the Bills vs. Vikings prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Bills vs. Vikings on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for Minnesota vs. Buffalo right here to help build same-game parlays. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After evaluating the Bills vs. Vikings lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Minnesota running back Jordan Mason goes Over 47.5 rushing yards (-113).

Mason missed four weeks after fracturing his thumb in the opener, and has now played two games since his return. In those games he's had 23 combined carries compared to just 13 for Aaron Jones. The Bills have given up the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing Fantasy backs this year, so this is a very favorable matchup.

SportsLine AI also notes that Mason has cleared his rushing line five straight times at home, averaging 63.6 yards per game during that stretch. The AI is projecting just short of 60 rushing yards for Mason, giving this pick a confidence rating of 3 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Vikings vs. Bills SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has multiple NFL props that are rated 4 stars for this matchup, including one prop line it says is around 40 yards off. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Bills vs. Vikings? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine machine-learning AI, and find out.