The top-seeded Denver Broncos join the NFL Playoffs party Saturday when they host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional Round game. Quarterback Josh Allen is determined to finally get to the Super Bowl with his nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs, watching this postseason from home this year. He led the Bills to a 27-24 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wild Card Weekend and can advance to the third AFC Championship Game of his career with a victory. Meanwhile, Denver quarterback Bo Nix will try to do enough to support his outstanding defense and advance to his first conference title game in his second NFL season.

With the quarterbacks expected to have a huge impact on the Bills vs. Broncos result, we'll go over the best player props for Allen and Nix for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup. Odds are from DraftKings and recommendations are from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Bills vs. Broncos and more NFL player prop recommendations, head over to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Josh Allen: 209.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Bo Nix: 213.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Bo Nix Under 213.5 passing yards (3.5 stars)

The SportsLine model has Nix throwing for less than 190 yards on Saturday. The 2024 12th overall pick took a slight step backward in his second season, posting a lower completion percentage and fewer touchdown passes. The Buffalo defense doesn't get a lot of sacks, but it generates pressure and uses deceptive schemes to get quarterbacks off their games. Nix is more experienced now, but he threw for just 144 yards in a 31-7 loss to the Bills in last year's Wild Card Round. Allen is projected to throw for 222.7 yards, with the model showing him going Over his total for a 3-star play.

Passing attempts props

Josh Allen: 29.5 (Over -121, Under -105)

Bo Nix: 33.5 (Over -105, Under -121)

Top pick: Bo Nix Under 33.5 Pass Attempts (3.5 stars)

Nix averaged 36 attempts per game in the regular season, but in a game with this much on the line, he won't be asked to do too much. Nix threw 11 interceptions in the regular season, tied for seventh-most in the league, and the Bills had two key picks last week. They also had the NFL's fifth-worst run defense in the regular season, allowing 136 yards per game. Jacksonville rushed for 154 last week, so Denver is likely to lean more on RJ Harvey and his backfield mates than Nix.

Passing TD props

Josh Allen: 1.5 (Over +130, Under -167)

Bo Nix: 1.5 (Over +119, Under -152)

Top pick: Josh Allen Under 1.5 TD passes (3 stars)

Allen has had fewer than two touchdown passes in eight of his past 12 games, including last week, when he had one but ran for two scores. He has 26 TD passes in his 18 starts this season and 16 rushing TDs. If the Bills get down close, he's more likely to run than throw, and Allen is projected for 1.1 TD passes in this game. Nix comes in at 0.8, according to the SportsLine model, with both picks garnering 3-star ratings.